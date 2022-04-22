ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ninnekah, OK

Ninnekah schools hires new superintendent

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 3 days ago
NINNEKAH, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma school district has approved the hiring of a new superintendent.

During a special board meeting, the Ninnekah Board of Education approved the hiring of Dr. Ashley Davis as the district’s next superintendent.

Davis, who currently serves as the superintendent from Drumright Public Schools, will begin her duties at the end of the school year.

“Dr. Ashley Davis’ experience and leadership at her current and past schools showed us she is a very qualified and skilled leader,” Ninnekah Board President Dustin Tate said. “She checked all the boxes; parents, students, staff and the community told us they were looking for in a superintendent. Dr. Davis has a lot of experience in other school districts, helping them overcome turbulent times. We believe that experience makes her the type of leader that will help our district to grow and flourish.”

She will take over for Interim Superintendent Robyn Morse.

“We really appreciate everything Robyn has done for our district,” Tate said. “Her leadership has helped us get a few things back on track and her fresh perspective has helped us work through pressing deadlines and tough times.”

Morse took over as the head of the district after the board voted to suspend former superintendent Todd Bunch.

Bunch was named in a lawsuit after several former female basketball players alleged that he and others failed to act after their coach, Ronald Akins, was sexually inappropriate with them.

Bunch’s attorney, Mark Hammons, maintains his client had no knowledge of the allegations.

“They don’t have a basis to revoke his license – there are no facts nor a legal basis for them to take this action,” he said. “It’s not a question of him ignoring any complaints or reports. The issue is he didn’t get any complaints or reports.”

