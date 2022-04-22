ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson, IA

Jefferson Police Report April 21, 2022

By Coltrane Carlson
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article8:53am: A resident advised of being locked out of their residence in the 300 Block of North Chestnut Street. The officer was unable to make entry for the subject and provided them a ride to another location in Jefferson. 10:26am: Officers were requested at 305 North...

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Eight People Arrested in Undercover Drug Sting

(Marshalltown, IA) — Eight people have been arrested as part of an undercover investigation by Iowa Drug Task Force agents in Marshalltown and the surrounding area. According to a press release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, three Marshalltown residents were taken into custody Wednesday at a home on North Center Street, and three others were arrested at a home on South Third Avenue. Charges include possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and parole violations. A seventh person was arrested in Hampton and charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, while and eighth person was arrested in Wellsburg on a failure to appear warrant.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Jefferson, IA
Jefferson, IA
Crime & Safety
WOWT

Former Nebraska corrections employee arrested by state patrol

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a former staff employee at Community Corrections Center – Lincoln Wednesday. Nikki Peterson, 32, was arrested for unauthorized communication with a committed offender and sexual abuse of an inmate which are both felony offenses according to the release. The Nebraska...
LINCOLN, NE
KCRG.com

Woman says man charged in Cedar Rapids murder nearly killed her in 2020

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A Marion woman is speaking out after the man she says almost killed her in 2020 is being charged in the murder of a 22-year-old in Cedar Rapids. Police found Emily Leonard earlier this month with what they called ‘obvious head injuries’ inside the home of Arthur Flowers on the southeast side.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines bathroom assault suspects identified

UPDATE — 3:27 P.M. Des Moines Police say the three men have been identified and are cooperating with police. ——— DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects they say assaulted a man in a convenience store bathroom earlier this month. The assault happened on April 2nd, just […]
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Domestic Violence#Chestnut Street#Raccoon#Jefferson Police Report#Domestic Assault#Credit
Western Iowa Today

Couple Found on Roadside Charged with Child Endangerment

(Des Moines, IA) – A couple from Waukee has been arrested and charged with child endangerment in Des Moines. KCCI/TV reports that Jake Stratton and Brittney Ballinger were found unconscious inside a car by Des Moines police on Easter morning, and that Ballinger was slumped over her three-month-old baby and at risk of suffocating the child. According to court documents, a bag of fentanyl was found next to the child, and police say Stratton admitted to using the drug, along with Xanax, before driving. Police also believe the car hit something before coming to a halt.
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids man identified as Monday morning gunshot victim

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police say a 36-year-old man died in a shooting on the city’s southwest side early Monday morning. Officers responded to a report of gunshots in the area of 12th Avenue SW and Auburn Drive Southwest. Police said they found Dustin Frondle, of...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KIMT

Two teens hurt in Cerro Gordo County collision Wednesday morning

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Two people went to the hospital after a collision Wednesday morning in Cerro Gordo County. The Sheriff’s Office says Sarah Sokol, 17 of Ventura, was driving east on 300th Street and Brenna Furst, 22 of Clear Lake, was northbound on Balsam Avenue. The two collided in the intersection around 7:41 am after the Sheriff’s Office said Sokol failed to stop at the stop sign.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

State patrol investigating fatal crash near Sterling

STERLING - The Colorado State Patrol investigated a fatality accident on Interstate 76 about 20 miles west of Sterling Friday afternoon. Troop 3B Sgt. Marc Bornhoft said the accident happened at mile marker 104. He said to use caution if travelers were driving through the area. The Colorado Department of...
STERLING, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy