Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids Waitress Surprised by Over $900 Tip

By Scott Winters
 3 days ago
The group Generosity Lunch has done it again! Another server in the Grand Rapids area has received a huge tip. Generosity Lunch is a group of local residents who like to eat lunch with friends. Once a month, a group of people assemble at an area restaurant. Everyone attending brings $100...

Grand Rapids, MI
98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

