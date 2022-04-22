Flood Warning issued for Clinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 10:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Williamson FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following counties, Travis and Williamson. * WHEN...Until 145 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1041 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Austin, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Georgetown, Pflugerville, Taylor, Elgin, Granger, Windemere, Anderson Mill, Serenada, Austin Bergstrom Int Airport, Tanglewood Forest, Hutto, Manor, West Lake Hills, Bartlett, Rollingwood, Jarrell, and Mustang Ridge. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO