ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, IL

Flood Warning issued for Clinton by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-24 20:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 17:21:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

UPDATE: High wind warning, watches, wind advisories issued

UPDATE 3:20 p.m. Thursday: A high wind warning now replaces one of the high wind watches and wind advisories also have been issued for some counties in our area. The story below has been updated to reflect the changes. . . . By SALINA POST. Multiple wind-related notifications have been...
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
County
Clinton County, IL
City
Carlyle, IL
City
Annapolis, IL
City
Clinton, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Auglaize, Hardin, Logan, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 12:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Auglaize; Hardin; Logan; Shelby THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN SHELBY NORTHWESTERN LOGAN...EAST CENTRAL AUGLAIZE AND SOUTHWESTERN HARDIN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1230 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. Please report previous wind damage or hail to the National Weather Service by going to our website at weather.gov/iln and submitting your report via social media.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Liberty, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 15:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Liberty; Montgomery FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Liberty, Montgomery, Polk and San Jacinto. * WHEN...Until 300 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 109 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Rainfall rates of 2 inches per hour were occuring in the area. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Eastern Conroe, Cleveland, Shepherd, Splendora, Cut And Shoot, Goodrich, North Cleveland, Woodloch and Tarkington Prairie. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Glacier Bay by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 08:54:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-25 09:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Glacier Bay; Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM AKDT THIS MORNING Visibility is beginning to improve in the advisory area, however areas of fog down to around 1 mile will linger between the Juneau Airport and Gustavus into the mid morning.
JUNEAU, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Erie, Huron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 13:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Erie; Huron A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN HURON...ERIE AND WESTERN LORAIN COUNTIES At 157 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Wakeman, or 10 miles south of Vermilion, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...65 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Lorain, Elyria, Amherst, Grafton, Wellington, Wakeman, Oberlin, Lagrange, South Amherst, Pittsfield, Kipton and Birmingham. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ERIE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 10:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Williamson FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following counties, Travis and Williamson. * WHEN...Until 145 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1041 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Austin, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Georgetown, Pflugerville, Taylor, Elgin, Granger, Windemere, Anderson Mill, Serenada, Austin Bergstrom Int Airport, Tanglewood Forest, Hutto, Manor, West Lake Hills, Bartlett, Rollingwood, Jarrell, and Mustang Ridge. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Adair, Adams, Appanoose, Audubon, Black Hawk, Boone, Calhoun by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Adair; Adams; Appanoose; Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Clarke; Crawford; Dallas; Davis; Decatur; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hardin; Jasper; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Polk; Poweshiek; Ringgold; Sac; Story; Tama; Taylor; Union; Wapello; Warren; Wayne; Webster FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 26 to 31. * WHERE...Much of Central and South Central Iowa. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Edwards, Kinney by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 17:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Edwards; Kinney A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Kinney and south central Edwards Counties through 1215 PM CDT At 1126 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles north of Amanda, or 17 miles northwest of Brackettville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Alamo Village and Kickapoo Cavern State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
EDWARDS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING TO 4 AM CDT /3 AM MDT/ TUESDAY FOR GUADALUPE PASS * WHAT...East winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Guadalupe Pass in Texas. * WHEN...From 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ this evening to 4 AM CDT /3 AM MDT/ Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CULBERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Erie, Huron, Lorain by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 13:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Erie; Huron; Lorain The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Huron County in north central Ohio Erie County in north central Ohio Lorain County in north central Ohio * Until 230 PM EDT. * At 141 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Norwalk, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Lorain, Elyria, Norwalk, Vermilion, Amherst, Grafton, Wellington, New London, Wakeman, Oberlin, Lagrange, Penfield, South Amherst, Pittsfield, Berlin Heights, North Fairfield, Kipton, Rochester and Birmingham. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ERIE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Champaign, Clark, Delaware, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 13:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Champaign; Clark; Delaware; Fairfield; Fayette; Franklin; Greene; Hardin; Licking; Logan; Madison; Pickaway; Union Showers containing gusty winds will affect central and portions of west central Ohio this early afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph are possible in and near any shower activity.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Grimes, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 17:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:08:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Grimes; Polk; San Jacinto; Trinity; Walker FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Grimes, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity and Walker. * WHEN...Until 300 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 106 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Radar estimates of 1-3 inches has fallen across the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Huntsville, New Waverly, Montgomery, Riverside, Huntsville State Park, Oakhurst and Dacus. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Salina Post

UPDATE: More counties under high wind warnings

UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has moved more counties under high wind warnings. See your county below. UPDATE 4 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisories, added to the high wind warnings, and dropped the high wind watches in our area. . ....
SALINE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Richland, Sandusky, Seneca, Wyandot by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 12:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Crawford; Richland; Sandusky; Seneca; Wyandot A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Richland, southwestern Huron, Seneca, northeastern Wyandot, southeastern Sandusky and Crawford Counties through 145 PM EDT At 1257 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sycamore, or 9 miles north of Upper Sandusky, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Tiffin, Bucyrus, Upper Sandusky, Shelby, Clyde, Willard, Green Springs, New Washington, Bloomville, Sycamore, New Riegel, Chatfield, Carey, Attica, Benton, Nevada, Republic, Tiro, Bascom and Flat Rock. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Champaign, Logan, Miami, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 11:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Champaign; Logan; Miami; Shelby A SHOWER WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SHELBY, NORTHWESTERN CHAMPAIGN, WESTERN LOGAN AND NORTH CENTRAL MIAMI COUNTIES THROUGH 1215 PM EDT At 1140 AM EDT, a shower was located near Piqua, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Sidney, Piqua, Bellefontaine, Newport, Anna, Jackson Center, Russells Point, De Graff, Lakeview, Hardin, Quincy, Port Jefferson, Lockington, Montra, Newbern, Mcmorran, Maplewood, Bloom Center, Pemberton and Lewistown. This includes I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 82 and 100. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
KFVS12

First Alert: Rain, thunderstorms tomorrow evening

(KFVS) - An approaching cold front will bring an increasing threat of showers and thunderstorms tomorrow, especially late in the day. There looks to be a modest threat of strong storms and flash flooding with this system from Sunday evening into Monday morning. Meanwhile, tonight will be breezy and very...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy