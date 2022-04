Elected elites have no right to jam billion dollar light rail to Vancouver down the throats of voters and I plan to fight it. Are you in it with me? Let me persuade you. Yesterday, the usual suspects saw Joe Biden’s visit to the Northwest as the perfect opportunity to announce that they will tie light rail we DON’T NEED to an Interstate 5 Bridge we DO NEED.

VANCOUVER, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO