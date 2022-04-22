ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Watch: Boulder fire danger moved to extreme

KDVR.com
 3 days ago

How to reserve campsites for a busy camping season. Wildfire danger Friday with 50mph gusts; Weekend...

kdvr.com

OutThere Colorado

Up to 18 inches of snow possible in Colorado during multi-day storm

More snow is expected to hit Colorado this weekend and it could drop a few inches to about a foot in the mountain region. The current hazardous weather report from the National Weather Service states that four to eight inches could fall on elevated peaks in western Colorado and eastern Utah, with the most snow expected in northern ranges. This storm would stretch from Friday through Sunday, with locally higher amounts possible.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado wildfire deemed human-caused, started "a few feet" off trail

According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, the recent 'NCAR fire' was human-caused, started just feet off-trail. A recent press release from the organization details that the fire was started by a person "just a few feet off" Bear Canyon Trail, but that they have no active leads on who may have caused it. Whether or not the start of the blaze is thought to be intentional was not addressed.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

NCAR fire in Boulder grows to over 200 acres

The NCAR fire in south Boulder has grown to around 200 acres, emergency officials said Sunday morning. The fire broke out Saturday afternoon near the National Center for Atmospheric Research and prompted authorities to evacuate an estimated 8,000 homes, including the San Souci community, the Eldorado Springs area, part of the Table Mesa neighborhood and the University of Colorado Boulder's south campus.
BOULDER, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Weather Service issues rare ‘Extremely Critical’ warning for eastern Colorado

The National Weather Service in Boulder has issued an extremely critical fire and high wind warning, to last through Friday. Issued at 2 p.m. Thursday, the warning predicts extremely critical fire weather conditions will exist Friday, including winds gusting to 40-60 miles per hour, very low humidity and unseasonable warm temperatures.
BOULDER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Unmanned aircraft sparks wildfire during crash "at high rate of speed" in Colorado

Officials have determined the cause of the Table Mountain Fire, which burned 52 acres near Longmont on Wednesday, forcing evacuations amid dangerous weather conditions. According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, the short-lived Colorado blaze was sparked when researchers associated with the UC Boulder Aerospace Engineering Department crashed an unmanned aircraft into the ground at a high rate of speed. Upon collision, the aircraft's lithium ion battery ignited. The crew attempted to stop the fire with an on-site fire extinguisher, but were unsuccessful given the strong winds.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Outsider.com

CBS Denver

Tree, Power Line & Log Pile Blamed For Small Fire In Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – New information from the Timberline Fire Protection District states a series of events helped ignite a small fire in unincorporated Boulder County. The fire started on April 23 near Porter Ranch and Magnolia Roads. Timberline Fire officials say a tree which blew onto a power line, sending that line onto a log pile started the fire. Several agencies responded and knocked it down quickly. The fire burned about a quarter of an acre. No evacuations were ordered, and no injuries were reported.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Here are the wildfires burning in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Several wildfires have cropped up in Colorado amid extreme fire danger. Here is a roundup of the fires burning Friday. Location: Near Interquest Parkway and Interstate 25, Colorado Springs. Size: 17 acres. Containment: 75%. Evacuations: Order has been lifted (500 homes in the Farm subdivision on...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Floridians reportedly start illegal campfire in Colorado park, leave scene

According to a park ranger in Colorado's Jefferson County, an illegal campfire was found burning in the area of West Mount Falcon. In video footage from the scene, one of two responding rangers describes that the fire was reported by a guest at the park, who said that those responsible for starting the fire were from Florida. Another ranger can be seen putting the blaze out. The ranger that's filming...
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

The Independent

CBS Denver

Douglas County Warns Of Wicked Wind & Potential Hazards

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies had their hands full with wind damage on Friday night. They shared images of some heavy message boards which were no match for the gusty wind. “Wow! Anyone see Toto, Dorothy, or the flying monkeys last night? The wind wreaked havoc all over Douglas County,” the sheriff’s office shared on social media. (credit: Douglas County Sheriff) Fortunately there are any reported or apparent injuries. “Hold on to your small children and even smaller pets!!” the sheriff’s office said. (credit: CBS) First Alert Meteorologist Callie Zanandrie says the Denver metro area will see wind gusts up to 35-40 mph on Saturday. The foothills could see gusts of up to 75 mph, while the Eastern Plains will see 55 mph gusts.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO

