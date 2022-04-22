ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, TX

Sulphur Springs man dies in wreck involving pickup, motorcycle on FM 1567

By Gary Bass
KLTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOPKINS COUNTY Texas (KLTV) - A 29-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of FM 1567 and County Road 2435 in Hopkins County Thursday morning. According to a...

www.kltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Man dies after crashing pickup truck during medical emergency

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Cantonment man has died after he crashed his vehicle during a medical emergency. The Florida Highway Patrol says the 65-year-old man was driving a pickup truck on Pine Forest Road when he began having medical issues. He lost control of his truck and crossed over onto the other side […]
CANTONMENT, FL
KLTV

VIDEO: Lightning strike causes oil field tank fire in Shelby County; no injuries reported

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A huge oil field tank fire in Shelby County is now contained after towering flames and black smoke were caught on camera. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says no was injured in the fire, which is now contained, but not completely out yet. The company who owns the well is on-site. Officials say the fire will eventually burn itself out.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Woman Served With Felony Warrant

Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chris Baumann was made aware of a warrant for a 31-year-old Sulphur Springs woman’s arrest on a child endangerment warrant. He located Ilse Grisel Soto-Angel at a North Locust Street residence, served the felony warrant and transported her to the county jail at 12:45 p.m. April 20, 2022, according to arrest reports.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Tyler woman dies after being struck by vehicle; driver arrested

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman died while trying to cross a highway early Sunday morning. According to officials with the Texas Highway Patrol, just after 1:30 a.m., Marissa July-McCuin, 18, of Tyler was attempting to cross State Highway 64 west of Tyler when she was hit by a vehicle traveling westbound in the outside lane of traffic.
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
Sulphur Springs, TX
Accidents
Hopkins County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Hopkins County, TX
City
Sulphur Springs, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Sulphur Springs, TX
Crime & Safety
KLTV

Firetruck responding to crash struck by vehicle on I-20

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck involving a fire truck on I-20 near State Highway 155 has slowed traffic. At 7:55 Monday morning, while responding to a crash at the 576 exit westbound a vehicle struck a fire engine. Smith County ESD 2 reports responding to a crash with the Winona Fire Department when the fire engine was struck causing “significant damage to both vehicles”.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Report: Lufkin suspect kills man while trying to avoid traffic stop

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - One Lufkin man is dead and another in jail following a wreck involving an attempted traffic stop. Dalton Lilley, 24, of Lufkin, is charged with intoxication manslaughter. His bond has not yet been set. Isidro Rodriguez, 53, died in the crash. According to the DPS...
LUFKIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Kltv#Como
KTEN.com

Undercover operation ends with 15 arrests

(KTEN) — An undercover operation with the Collin County Sheriff's Office ended with the arrests of 15 men. All of them are accused of using the internet to prey on minors. Jason Warren of Kingston, Oklahoma, and Kenneth Donihoo from Sherman, Texas, were arrested specifically for online solicitation of a minor.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Homicide detectives identify Juanita Rodriguez as woman found wrapped in tarp

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives have identified the body of a woman wrapped in a plastic tarp on the side of a Dallas street as Juanita Rodriguez.The 54-year-old was found on April 20 at 3000 S. Ledbetter Drive. Homicide detectives, Crime Scene, Dallas County Medical Examiner field agents, and City of Dallas Marshals responded and processed the scene.  Calling Rodriguez's death unexplained, police said they reclassified it as a murder based on the medical examiner's autopsy, which determined she died from a gunshot wound. Rodriguez was reported missing by her family on Saturday, April 16 to the Duncanville Police Department. On Monday, April 18, 2022, Rodriguez's vehicle was found by Dallas Police abandoned on Navy Avenue.The motive and circumstances surrounding her homicide are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective John Valdez at 214-671-3623.
DALLAS, TX
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Cell Phone Of Missing Woman Visiting Houston For 24th Birthday Found Covered In Blood.

Felicia Marie Johnson went to Houston, Texas to celebrate her 24th birthday. On April 15, 2022, Felicia went to the Cover Girls Night Club at 10310 West Little York Road to apply for a job. According to KHOU 11, the uber Felicia requested was running late. An unidentified customer at the club offered Felicia a ride. She accepted. Felicia has not been seen or heard from since.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KSLA

Shreveport man dies in wreck on I-20 W at I-49

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, one man is dead after a wreck that occurred at around 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, March 26. The collision happened on I-20 W at I-49. Kwesi O. Corley, 44, of Shreveport, died in the crash. The investigation into...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSST Radio

Investigation Results In Warrant Arrest

Dike Man, Como Woman Jailed On Warrants Following Disturbances; 1 Other Jailed On Warrant. Local officers arrested at least four people on warrants over the last week. An investigation at a Pickton residence Tuesday evening resulted in a warrant arrest. Two others have been arrested on warrants following disturbances over the last week. A traffic stop resulted in a Hurst man’s arrest on a warrant, according to arrest reports.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Lufkin man arrested after alleged drug-fueled damage to store

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin Police officers arrested a 32-year-old man who appeared to be under the influence of PCP early Thursday morning after he damaged doors at a grocery store, causing $5,000 worth of damage. Ronald Tyrone Murphy, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail...
LUFKIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy