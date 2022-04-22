ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Flood Warning issued for East Baton Rouge, Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-23 19:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Kittson, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 12:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Kittson; Marshall The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. General urban flood damage to the city of Drayton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 36.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 42.8 feet Sunday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grand Forks, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 12:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Grand Forks; Walsh The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Oslo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 37.5 feet, State Highway 1 overtops (MN DOT). * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 36.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 38.0 feet early Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Prairie, White, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 11:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Prairie; White; Woodruff The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Georgetown. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Farm fields and farm roads on either side of Highway 36 west of Georgetown inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 21.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.0 feet early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Crest Time Date White River Georgetown 21.0 21.7 Mon 10 AM 21.9 22.0 22.0 22.0 1 AM 4/27
PRAIRIE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Henderson, Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Henderson; Mercer The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Dubuque LD11, Dubuque, Bellevue LD12, Fulton LD13, Camanche, Le Claire LD14, Rock Island LD15, Ill. City LD16, Muscatine, New Boston LD17, Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18, Burlington, Keokuk LD19, Gregory Landing...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Keithsburg. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water affects a campground along the river at Keithsburg. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 13.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening to a crest of 14.0 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brown, Cass, Morgan, Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 10:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brown; Cass; Morgan; Schuyler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Beardstown. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.4 feet, Seepage problems begin in the Coal Creek Drainage and Levee District. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 15.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM CDT Monday was 16.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 14.3 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Illinois River Beardstown 14.0 15.9 Mon 9 am CDT 15.6 15.3 15.1
BROWN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Traill by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 12:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Traill The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Halstad. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 32.0 feet, MODERATE FLOOD. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 30.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 32.5 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
TRAILL COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Baraga, Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 11:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1130 PM EDT. Target Area: Baraga; Houghton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan Sturgeon River near Chassell affecting Houghton and Baraga Counties. .Water continues to rise on the Sturgeon River near Chassel due to recent rainfall, continued snow melt, and upstream dam releases. For the Sturgeon River...including Alston, Chassell...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Continued flooding is expected until further notice. * WHERE...Sturgeon River near Chassell. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 10.5 feet, The river begins to overflow onto Sturgeon River Road...Rajala Road...and Aho Road * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:00 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 10.5 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 10.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.5 feet on 04/03/2005. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 17:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 21:04:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Madison FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Brazos, Grimes and Madison. * WHEN...Until 230 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1118 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include College Station, Bryan, Kurten, Wixon Valley, Kyle Field, Iola and Wellborn. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MADISON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Erie, Huron, Lorain by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 13:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Erie; Huron; Lorain A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN HURON...ERIE AND WESTERN LORAIN COUNTIES At 157 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Wakeman, or 10 miles south of Vermilion, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...65 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Lorain, Elyria, Amherst, Grafton, Wellington, Wakeman, Oberlin, Lagrange, South Amherst, Pittsfield, Kipton and Birmingham. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ERIE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cavalier, Pembina by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 11:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cavalier; Pembina The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North Dakota Sheyenne River near Kindred affecting Richland and Cass Counties. Sheyenne River at Lisbon affecting Ransom County. Goose River at Hillsboro affecting Traill County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota Maple River near Mapleton (South of I-94) affecting Cass County. Maple River near Enderlin affecting Ransom and Cass Counties. Forest River at Minto affecting Walsh County. Sheyenne River Diversion at West Fargo affecting Cass County. Sheyenne River at Harwood affecting Cass County. Pembina River at Walhalla affecting Pembina and Cavalier Counties. Pembina River at Neche affecting Pembina County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pembina River at Walhalla. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, MINOR FLOOD. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 11.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Sunday morning and continue rising to a crest of 11.6 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
CAVALIER COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Fulton, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 10:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cass; Fulton; Mason The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River near Havana. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Minor flooding begins to agricultural areas not protected by levees. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 15.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM CDT Monday was 15.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 14.1 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Illinois River Havana 14.0 15.2 Mon 9 am CDT 15.0 14.9 14.7
CASS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Des Moines, Louisa by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Des Moines; Louisa The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Dubuque LD11, Dubuque, Bellevue LD12, Fulton LD13, Camanche, Le Claire LD14, Rock Island LD15, Ill. City LD16, Muscatine, New Boston LD17, Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18, Burlington, Keokuk LD19, Gregory Landing...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Keithsburg. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water affects a campground along the river at Keithsburg. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 13.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening to a crest of 14.0 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Arkansas, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 11:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Arkansas; Monroe The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Clarendon. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Flooding of cropland and timber is occurring. Roads to homes and cabins in lower Maddox Bay area off Highway 146 south of Clarendon impassible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 28.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 28.4 feet. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Crest Time Date White River Clarendon 26.0 28.4 Mon 10 AM 28.4 28.4 28.4 MSG unknown
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Liberty, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 15:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Liberty; Montgomery FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Liberty, Montgomery, Polk and San Jacinto. * WHEN...Until 300 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 109 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Rainfall rates of 2 inches per hour were occuring in the area. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Eastern Conroe, Cleveland, Shepherd, Splendora, Cut And Shoot, Goodrich, North Cleveland, Woodloch and Tarkington Prairie. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Grimes, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 17:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:08:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Grimes; Polk; San Jacinto; Trinity; Walker FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Grimes, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity and Walker. * WHEN...Until 300 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 106 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Radar estimates of 1-3 inches has fallen across the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Huntsville, New Waverly, Montgomery, Riverside, Huntsville State Park, Oakhurst and Dacus. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Glacier Bay by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 08:54:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-25 09:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Glacier Bay; Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM AKDT THIS MORNING Visibility is beginning to improve in the advisory area, however areas of fog down to around 1 mile will linger between the Juneau Airport and Gustavus into the mid morning.
JUNEAU, AK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Auglaize, Hardin, Logan, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 12:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Auglaize; Hardin; Logan; Shelby THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN SHELBY NORTHWESTERN LOGAN...EAST CENTRAL AUGLAIZE AND SOUTHWESTERN HARDIN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1230 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. Please report previous wind damage or hail to the National Weather Service by going to our website at weather.gov/iln and submitting your report via social media.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Val Verde by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 17:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:08:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Val Verde THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN VAL VERDE COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm.
VAL VERDE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Edwards, Kinney by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 17:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Edwards; Kinney A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Kinney and south central Edwards Counties through 1215 PM CDT At 1126 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles north of Amanda, or 17 miles northwest of Brackettville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Alamo Village and Kickapoo Cavern State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
EDWARDS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Richland, Sandusky, Seneca, Wyandot by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 12:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Crawford; Richland; Sandusky; Seneca; Wyandot A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Richland, southwestern Huron, Seneca, northeastern Wyandot, southeastern Sandusky and Crawford Counties through 145 PM EDT At 1257 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sycamore, or 9 miles north of Upper Sandusky, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Tiffin, Bucyrus, Upper Sandusky, Shelby, Clyde, Willard, Green Springs, New Washington, Bloomville, Sycamore, New Riegel, Chatfield, Carey, Attica, Benton, Nevada, Republic, Tiro, Bascom and Flat Rock. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH

