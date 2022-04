Community Snapshot: Holy Cross Retreat Center in Mesilla Park hosted two events for Earth Day. On Friday evening, April 22, about 45 people gathered for an interfaith prayer service in which those gathered recalled the beauty of the earth and gave thanks to God for the many gifts received, according to a news release. The speaker, Rev. Henry Atkins, challenged participants to consciously care for all aspects of creation, including the poor and those most affected by environmental issues. ...

MESILLA, NM ・ 15 MINUTES AGO