Pothole repairs stall traffic on I-64E
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Pothole repairs have caused some serious delays on I-64 eastbound on Friday.
Traffic is backed up from the Dunbar exit to the Montrose exit on I-64 eastbound as two of the three eastbound lanes are closed. The construction begins at the Kanawha Turnpike exit and goes through the Montrose exit.
Repairs are expected to continue until 3:00 p.m. on Friday.
