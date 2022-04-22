Pothole repairs stall traffic on I-64E

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Pothole repairs have caused some serious delays on I-64 eastbound on Friday.

Traffic is backed up from the Dunbar exit to the Montrose exit on I-64 eastbound as two of the three eastbound lanes are closed. The construction begins at the Kanawha Turnpike exit and goes through the Montrose exit.

Repairs are expected to continue until 3:00 p.m. on Friday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.