Charleston, WV

Dirty Birds open up 2022 season with a win

By Zach Gilleland
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It was opening day at Appalachian Power Park! The Charleston Dirty Birds opening their first full season under the new name, logo, and colors.

They’re hosting Staten Island for a four-game series.

The first strikeout of the season came from Dirty Birds’ ace Kevin Herget, punching out Brantley Bell, Herget finished with six strikeouts on the night.

And he had a great defense behind him. A runner on third with one out, Javier Betancourt skied it out to center field, Afernee Seymour made the grab and threw out Yovan Gonzalez at the plate.

In the top of the fourth, Brantley Bell lined out to Matt Hart who dove to first for the unassisted double play; we were scoreless after three innings.

Bottom four was where the Birds broke through. With two on, Juan Carlos Perez doubled down the left field line, both runners came around to score as the former major leaguer gave Charleston its first runs of the season.

Ferryhawks answered in a big way with a bomb to right field.

But the Dirty Birds stayed in front of this one to open the season with a 5-3 win!

Both teams will play again Friday at 6:35 p.m.

