A man from Arsenal, a man from Spurs, a man from Watford and a man from QPR walk into the Allianz Arena. No joke: Villarreal are in the semi-finals of the Champions League. Theirs may be the smallest town ever to have seen its team win a European trophy, and the president may have declared their recent victory against Bayern Munich the greatest night in their history, an almost unfathomable feat, but they did have a little help from a city 180 times the size. From a whole country, in fact.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 20 MINUTES AGO