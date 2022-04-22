ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Judge blocks Montana's transgender birth certificate law

By AMY BETH HANSON Associated Press
Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 3 days ago

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana judge on Thursday temporarily blocked enforcement of a law that required transgender people to have undergone a "surgical procedure" before being allowed to change their sex on their birth certificates.

The law was part of a growing list of Republican-controlled states including Alabama that have moved to restrict transgender rights as they gain more visibility in culture and society.

In Montana, District Judge Michael Moses of Billings ruled the law is unconstitutionally vague because it does not specify what surgical procedure must be performed. The law also required transgender people to obtain a court order indicating they'd had a surgical procedure.

Because he could grant the temporary injunction based on the vagueness issue, Moses said he did not further analyze the constitutionality of the law.

"We are thrilled that the court recognized the substantial and unnecessary burdens this law places upon transgender individuals in violation of their constitutional rights," said Akilah Lane, staff attorney at the ACLU of Montana.

The plaintiffs — Amelia Marquez of Billings and a transgender man who is not identified in court records — wanted to change the sex on their birth certificates without undergoing costly surgical procedures.

Both argue having a birth certificate that does not match their gender identity puts them at risk of embarrassment, discrimination, harassment or violence if they are asked to provide their birth certificate.

Marquez has undertaken hormone therapy and legally changed her name. Having a birth certificate that does not match her gender identity puts her at higher risk of harassment, hostility and discrimination, the lawsuit said.

"Plaintiffs provided unrebutted evidence describing that neither gender-affirming surgery nor any other medical treatment that a transgender person undergoes changes that person's sex," Moses wrote. "Instead, gender-affirming surgery aligns a person's body and lived in experience with the person's gender identity, which already exists."

The temporary injunction remains in place until the full case is decided.

Before the 2021 Legislature passed the challenged law, transgender residents seeking to change their birth certificate needed only to provide an affidavit to the state health department. The temporary injunction puts that process back in place.

Republican state Sen. Carl Glimm, who sponsored the legislation, has argued that the health department overstepped its authority in changing the designation on a birth certificate from "sex" to "gender" and then setting rules for how it could be changed.

The office of Attorney General Austin Knudsen, which is defending the state in this case, did not immediately respond to an email seeking to learn if the state planned to appeal the injunction.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Inter Lake

Supreme Court to hear case tribes fear is a threat to sovereignty

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to take up a dispute over a 44-year-old law that prioritizes placement of Native children in the foster system with extended family or Native communities whenever possible. The justices will review lower court decisions that ruled key aspects of the Indian Child Welfare Act of 1978 unconstitutional after Texas and other opponents claimed the law is based on race. In October nearly 200 tribes, including the Walker River Paiute Tribe in Nevada, joined an amicus brief to the Supreme Court in support of ICWA, arguing the law is not based on race but on the rights...
TEXAS STATE
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene forced to admit she called for Pelosi to get death penalty

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was left scrambling to avoid committing perjury on Friday after an attorney representing voters seeking to disqualify her from this year’s election ballot confronted her with video of past statements in which she accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “treason” and suggested the California Democrat should be executed.Speaking at an administrative hearing before a Georgia judge, attorney Ron Fein promised “direct evidence” that will show Ms Greene used “hashtags and memes and ways of communicating among internet subcultures” to express support for the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814, and said Ms Greene...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Voices: Tennessee plans to criminalize homelessness. This is a Republican-led class war

Kentucky has its old home. Alabama, its sweet home. Tennessee has Rocky Top, but there is no house there – and for good reason. Houses in Tennessee are increasingly hard to come by.On any given day there are more than 7,000 adults experiencing homelessness in Tennessee alone, according to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness. That number rises to nearly 20,000 when you consider homeless students. That was in January 2020. The pandemic and rising housing prices have no doubt exacerbated this figure.Yet rather than try to help the people of the Volunteer State navigate this housing crisis, this...
HOMELESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
City
Helena, MT
State
Alabama State
Local
Montana Society
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Government
The Independent

GOP candidate sends campaign message claiming ‘your child’ is scheduled for ‘gender reassignment surgery’

A campaign fundraising message from a Republican congressional candidate in Michigan baselessly accuses President Joe Biden of “forcing” young children to learn about “gender reassignment surgeries,” directing text message recipients to an appointment confirmation for “your child” to receive a “gender reassignment surgery tomorrow at 9am.”The message from the campaign of state Senator Tom Barrett – who is seeking the GOP nomination in the state’s 7th congressional district race for the US House of Representatives – asks recipients whether they wish to “CANCEL this appointment because you do not believe in teaching young children about dangerous transgender ideologies” by...
The Independent

Texas GOP donor charged after repairman held at gunpoint during search for proof of Trump’s voter fraud claims

A conservative activist has been charged in connection to an alleged 2020 incident in which a repairman was held at gunpoint by a man searching for fraudulent mail in ballots that did not exist. RawStory reports that Steven Hotze, 71, was indicted Wednesday by a Harris County grand jury and is facing one count of unlawful restraint and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Mr Hotze reportedly hired more than dozen private investigators to search for instances of voter fraud ahead of the 2020 election, according to court documents. Mark Aguirre, a former Houston police captain,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Birth Certificates#Transgender Rights#Racism#Ap#Republican
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
The Atlantic

Mitch McConnell’s Nightmare Scenario

The names Todd Akin, Richard Mourdock, Sharron Angle, and Christine O’Donnell have been lost to history, consigned to the dustbin of Beltway barroom trivia. For Mitch McConnell, however, they remain an all-too-fresh reminder of opportunities squandered. McConnell became Senate majority leader in 2015, but had it not been for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
ACLU
NBC News

Texas court halts execution of Melissa Lucio, set to die in 2 days

Texas' highest criminal court on Monday delayed the execution of Melissa Lucio, the only Latina on the state's death row, who was set to die Wednesday. The decision from the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals came as the state's Board of Pardons and Paroles was also poised to recommend to Gov. Greg Abbott whether to stay Lucio's execution. A lower court can now review Lucio's claims that her execution should be stopped based on new evidence that would clear her in the death of her 2-year-old daughter.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Inter Lake

California man gets life in prison in Montana deputy's death

TOWNSEND (AP) — A California man was sentenced Friday to life in prison without parole for his role in the death of a Montana sheriff's deputy, who prosecutors said was shot by the defendant's son after being provoked into a high-speed chase. District Judge Kathy Seeley sentenced Lloyd Barrus to three life terms to be served concurrently after he was found guilty by a jury of accountability to deliberate homicide in the May 2017 death of Broadwater County Deputy Mason Moore. Barrus, 66, also was found responsible on two counts of attempted deliberate homicide for shots fired by his son at other...
TOWNSEND, MT
bloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Rejects Challenge to Wartime Fraud Claims Ruling

The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday that it won’t review an appeals court’s interpretation of a wartime law that revived claims that a former Department of Defense contracting officer engaged in a kickback scheme in South Korea. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit said that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Inter Lake

Letters to the editor April 25

Smith Valley School Board As Montanans speak up about how vital it is for parents’ voices to be heard their children’s education, more parents are taking action to get involved in the upcoming school board elections on May 3. Two candidates for Smith Valley School Board deserve your community’s support. Lee Yandl is well-known in the community and endorsed by members such as pastors, neighbors, and small-business owners. He was raised by public school teachers and has worked in the public school system as a campus security guard at different high schools. His history of leadership includes being a Calvary Scout team...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Report: ‘Yellowstone’ TV series injects $70 million in state economy

Filmed in and around the Bitterroot Valley of Montana, the fourth season of the hit television series “Yellowstone” brought more than $70 million in additional spending to the state, according to a study conducted by the University of Montana Bureau of Business and Economic Research. The study found a broad range of impacts because of “Yellowstone,” the Paramount global hit TV series starring Kevin Costner. That included 527 permanent jobs in the state, not including the 624 Montana residents who were employed during filming as extras. The show resulted in $25.3 million in annual personal income for Montana households. Also, there...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Inter Lake

Senators wolf column ignores vitriol toward the species

Gray wolves in the Northern Rockies need federal protection to stave off the onslaught of measures the states have passed to kill as many as possible. Sens. Steve Daines of Montana and Jim Risch of Idaho recently blasted U.S. Interior Sec. Deb Haaland for her opinion piece questioning how states are managing their wolves, based on a series of measures several states have taken. It’s worth taking a look at both Montana’s and Idaho’s moves to see why Haaland is justified in considering restoring federal protection.   Our organization, Wolves of the Rockies, joined several other groups last year to form the #RelistWolves...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy