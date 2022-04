Giggles and smiles turned to respectful gazes and somber faces as Darren Parry, former chairman of the Northwest Band of the Shoshone, led Edith Bowen Laboratory School fourth graders around a small footpath overlooking the site of the Bear River Massacre on Tuesday. Every few feet, he stopped at different signs explaining the events that took place there on Jan. 29, 1863.

LOGAN, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO