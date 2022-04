ARLINGTON — The Arlington Jackpot Rodeo is wrangling in food and fun as it prepares for its 74th year. The event gets rolling Saturday, April 30, at 10 a.m. with a parade in downtown Arlington. Rodeo action begins at 12:30 p.m. on both Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1. Rodeo tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for ages 12 and under. Two-day pass prices are $9 and $6, respectively.

ARLINGTON, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO