Teachers in the Bethel School District are using their students to promote an election with a levy that directly benefits them. This is a remarkable abuse of power. Voters are deciding on two levies that would bring in an additional $50 million to the district over two years. The superintendent says he will have to fire roughly 600 teachers and cut programs, including some sports, if the levy does not pass. The special election is on April 26.

1 DAY AGO