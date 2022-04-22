ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, PA

Lawrence County growing in green energy

By Patty Coller
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n1c0t_0fH8A1Ii00

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – Lawrence County is growing as a center for green energy.

Governor Tom Wolf announced Friday that the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) was awarded $1 million to construct state-of-the-art alternative energy training equipment for the electrical apprenticeship training center on a six-acre parcel in Neshannock Township.

Who do you think won the Pennsylvania Democratic U.S. Senate primary debate?

The project will also provide energy training equipment with vehicle charging stations, wind turbines, welding and charging building and energy dashboard.

State Rep. Chris Sainato said the funding to Western Central PA Electrician Joint Apprenticeship & Training Committee will ensure local workers have cutting-edge training on alternative energy technologies that are becoming more and more a part of modern production.

“With more and more automakers turning to electric and an increasing demand for alternative energy sources, the new equipment is going to ensure that our workforce benefits from the most sophisticated, up-to-date technology,” Sainato said.

Other “green” training centers nearby are in Pittsburgh and Illinois.

Green energy is growing in Lawrence County. On March 16, Vesper Energy announced the construction of the Firefly Solar Project. It will be a 200-megawatt solar energy facility in North Beaver Township.

The project promises to bring in $1.6 million in local taxes and over 300 direct and indirect jobs. It will work in conjunction with farmland owners who will lease their land for the solar project.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WITF

U. of Pennsylvania energy-prize winner says natural gas not compatible with long-term climate goals

Gas is needed for now but methane leaks make it ‘no better than coal,’ Lord Stern says. The world has no hope of meeting an international goal for limiting the global average temperature rise if leading energy-producers like Pennsylvania exploit fossil fuel reserves indefinitely, the recipient of this year’s Carnot Prize for energy policy research said Tuesday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Neshannock Township, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Lawrence County, PA
Business
County
Lawrence County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Illinois State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
Lawrence County, PA
Government
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania giving out millions in funds for transportation projects

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Dozens of highway, bridge, transit, bike and pedestrian projects are getting upgrades across the state.Twenty-eight counties across the state are getting more than $47.8 million in funding from the state. Cities and boroughs in Allegheny, Butler, Indiana and Westmoreland counties are getting some of the funding. Pittsburgh is receiving $1.76 million to reopen a portion of Sylvan Avenue to pedestrian and bicycle traffic as a public trail. The aim is to connect Hazelwood and Greenfield to Oakland. In Westmoreland County, the state is giving the city of Arnold $53,000 to make improvements to Rankin Street from Woodmont Avenue to Freeport Road. Several of the projects will also help local governments address bridges and roadways in need of repair or replacement. For a look at every project getting money, visit this link. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
Person
Tom Green
News Channel 34

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 bi;;opm PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Green Energy#Alternative Energy#Energy Production#Energy Sources#Uban Construction#Democratic#U S Senate#State#Vesper Energy#The Firefly Solar Project
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
WKBN

WKBN

27K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy