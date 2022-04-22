2 Men Charged In Connection to Double Homicide At Haikey Creek Park

DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State Police have arrested an 18-year-old Wilmington man in connection to a homicide that took place in Dover last week. Marcus Bailey is being charged with first degree murder, robbery first degree, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, and other related charges for allegedly killing a 33-year-old man in the Capitol Park section of Dover. Police say on March 24 around 3:50 p.m., troopers responded to Senator Avenue for a report of a shooting. Officials say Bailey entered the backseat of the victim’s car while the 33-year-old was in the driver’s seat. Bailey, police say, engaged in conversation with the 33-year-old man and demanded his vehicle. But at some point, the 33-year-old man was shot by Bailey in the upper torso, according to a release. Bailey then left the area of the alleged shooting. The 33-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene, police say. Officials say their investigation led them identify Bailey as the suspect in the case. He was taken into custody without incident during a traffic stop in the Long Neck Wawa parking lot. Bailey is currently being held at the Sussex Correctional Institution on bail over $1 million.

DOVER, DE ・ 29 DAYS AGO