Vicksburg, MS

Dedeaux nominated for Outstanding Community Engagement Award

By Staff Reports
Vicksburg Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVicksburg insurance agent Lindsay Dedeaux has been nominated for the State Farm Outstanding Community Engagement Award. In honor of State Farm’s 100th anniversary, the...

Vicksburg Post

VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK: Rector recognized for dedication to YMCA community

This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week is Ken Rector, who volunteered during the Purks-Golding YMCA expansion project. The Purks-Golding YMCA was in the process of expanding its facility beginning in 2018. Rector, during, this project aided in determining community needs, fundraising for the facility and overseeing the construction work. Raised in Colombus, Miss., Rector began a private practice in Vicksburg after earning his Juris Doctorate from the University of Mississippi. In 1988, he worked for the Chicago, Ill. firm of Defrees and Fiske and by 1990 became a partner. In 1993, he moved back to Vicksburg and joined the Wheeless, Shappley, Bailess & Rector firm, which is now Bailess & Rector, LLP.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

McCarter, Bumgarner win preliminary titles in Miss Mississippi Outstanding Teen Competition

The first round of the Miss Mississippi Outstanding Teen preliminary competitions was underway Saturday afternoon at the Vicksburg City Auditorium with two veterans winning. Miss Deep South Madison McCarter won the talent phase of the competition singing “I Am Here,” from the musical, “The Color Purple” and Miss Delta Brook Bumgarner won in the evening wear/on-stage question phase.
VICKSBURG, MS

