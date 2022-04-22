Dedeaux nominated for Outstanding Community Engagement Award

This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week is Ken Rector, who volunteered during the Purks-Golding YMCA expansion project. The Purks-Golding YMCA was in the process of expanding its facility beginning in 2018. Rector, during, this project aided in determining community needs, fundraising for the facility and overseeing the construction work. Raised in Colombus, Miss., Rector began a private practice in Vicksburg after earning his Juris Doctorate from the University of Mississippi. In 1988, he worked for the Chicago, Ill. firm of Defrees and Fiske and by 1990 became a partner. In 1993, he moved back to Vicksburg and joined the Wheeless, Shappley, Bailess & Rector firm, which is now Bailess & Rector, LLP.

