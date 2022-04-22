ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville Co. principal resigns amid petition

By Sophia Radebaugh
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Reena Watson has been the principal at Blue Ridge High School for 16 years. She announced her resignation from the school last week.

The Greenville County Schools said Watson is one of the longest tenured principals in the school system, with nearly three decades of service.

She announced to the district and to Blue Ridge High School that she will be leaving her position at the end of the school year.

Watson is ending her time at the school amid a petition , started by a Blue Ridge student, according to the district.

The petition started March 17th of this year. It states, “she continues as she has over the years to let children run rampant and more and more assaults continue to happen under her authority.”

The petition was started the same day a 14-year-old student at Blue Ridge High School was arrested. The Greenville County Sheriffs Office says she hit another student in the back of the head with a chair.

We spoke with a parent, Jamie Lawrence, who said they signed the petition.

“I signed it because she doesn’t need to be there if she’s not going to care for the students. Not just for her. It’s the whole faculty. Most of the faculty doesn’t want confrontation they don’t want to protect the kids,” Lawrence said.

The district sent 7 News a statement saying, “Regarding the online petition, Greenville County Schools does not make decisions regarding employment for a principal, or any other employee based on unsubstantiated statements made in an online forum. Any potential issues would have to be reported to the district so they can be properly investigated.”

The school district said they appreciate Watson’s dedication to the Blue Ridge community and wish her all the best in her next steps.

7News reached out to Principal Watson for a comment. She has not yet responded.

