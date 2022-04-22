ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Orbital space around Earth must be protected amid rise in satellites, say scientists

By Ian Sample Science editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MLCd1_0fH881GF00
A carrier vehicle containing 36 OneWeb communication satellites lifts off from Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

The orbital space around Earth must urgently be protected by environmental rules and regulations akin to those that safeguard the planet’s land, seas and air, leading scientists say.

An international team of researchers warn that a dramatic rise in the number of satellites is polluting the night sky for astronomers and stargazers, while increasing the risk of objects colliding in space and potentially even striking people or aircraft when they fall back to Earth.

Much of the concern is driven by the surge in mega-constellations, which involve placing tens of thousands of satellites in low Earth orbit to deliver broadband internet and other services.

While companies such as SpaceX and OneWeb are leading the way, others are interested, including Rwanda, which recently filed an application to launch 327,000 satellites in a single project.

Writing in Nature Astronomy, scientists from the UK, US, Canada and the Netherlands warn the number of satellites in low Earth orbit could exceed 100,000 by 2030, disrupting the work of astronomers and reshaping our view of the heavens as the number of satellites seen as “fake stars” starts to rival the number of real stars seen with the naked eye.

“We really need to get our act together. We need to see where have we got regulations that we’re not applying properly, and where do we need new regulations?” said the lead author, Andy Lawrence, a regius professor of astronomy at the University of Edinburgh.

“This is about recognising that the problems we see in orbit are the same as those we see when we worry about the land, the oceans and the atmosphere. We need to knock heads together and say how can we solve this problem.”

Among the proposals are regulations based on a satellite’s space traffic footprint and limits on the carrying capacity of different orbits.

In late 2018, about 2,000 active satellites circled Earth. That number has nearly doubled in the past two years with SpaceX launches alone. All have gone into the most congested low Earth orbit, which reaches from 100-2,000km above Earth. In 2019, the European Space Agency moved its orbiting Aeolus observatory to avoid colliding with a SpaceX satellite, the first time it had swerved around an active satellite. Last year, the Chinese moved their space station twice because of similar concerns.

The scientists argue that while there is robust regulation to ensure satellites are launched safely and transmit signals only within certain frequency bands, there is almost nothing to govern the impact of satellites on the night sky, astronomy, Earth’s atmosphere or the orbital environment.

The researchers describe how light reflecting off satellites can ruin astronomical observations by leaving streaks across images, while their broadcasts can drown out the faint, natural radio signals that astronomers study to understand some of the most exotic objects in the cosmos. But the visible presence of so many satellites also undermines the ability to enjoy the night sky, they argue, an act the International Astronomical Union asserts should be a fundamental right.

There are other concerns too. The risk of falling satellite debris causing damage to property or harm to life today is relatively low. But the danger will notch upwards as more satellites re-enter Earth’s atmosphere at the end of their lives, with potentially lethal consequences.

“The first aircraft strike or ground casualty is only a matter of time,” the researchers warn. Yet another issue is rocket launch emissions which include carbon dioxide, nitric oxide and soot.

“The problem of increasing debris and congestion in Earth orbit poses a real challenge for the governance of human space activity,” said Chris Newman, a professor of space law and policy at the University of Northumbria.

“The breadth of new actors and increased geopolitical tensions mean that a binding international treaty is a long way off. In any event, the law can only take us so far. Countries and companies that are active in space need to demonstrate responsible leadership.”

Comments / 1

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Solve the Mystery of Why Humans Die Around 80

We are destined through our creation to die at 80PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay. On average, most humans around the world and throughout history who died from natural causes, have passed away around the age of 80 years old. Humanity has been wondering for years why does death usually come around this age for humans, and why do other animals and creatures have a much shorter or in some cases longer life span?
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Debris#Earth Orbit#Space Station#Oneweb#Regius
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

Repercussions include debates over morality issues. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Al Jazeera, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, HarvardMagazine.com, Eurekalert.com, Wikipedia.org, Salk Institute, MIT News, and the Nuffield Council on Bioethics.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Dangerous Volcano On The Planet

It has been centuries since a volcano killed a large number of people. The sole exception is the Nevado del Ruiz, Colombia eruption in 1985. The most well-known deadly eruption remains Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD. Archaeologists continue to examine the city of Pompeii and have found hundreds of bodies of people who died in […]
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Netherlands
Salon

The Mount Everest mystery deepens: Was there an international cover-up of a dead climber's ascent?

In the spring of 2019, I led a team to the Chinese side of Mount Everest to try and solve one of mountaineering's greatest mysteries: Who really was the first to leave their boot prints on its summit? Officially, the tallest mountain on Earth was first ascended by Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary on May 29, 1953. But there has always been a chance that pioneering British mountaineers George Leigh Mallory and Andrew Sandy Irvine, who were last seen at 28,200 feet on June 8th, 1924, still "going strong" for the top, might have beat them to the punch. Mallory and Irvine, wearing wool and gabardine, hobnailed leather boots and homemade oxygen sets, disappeared into a swirling cloud on that fateful day, never to be seen alive again. Ever since, the question of whether they might have made the top before falling or succumbing to the elements has stirred the collective imagination of the mountaineering world.
LIFESTYLE
Andrei Tapalaga

Another Species of Humans Could Be Roaming on This Earth

A new species of humans known as Homo floresiensis had only been discovered in 2004analogicus./Pixabay. In the last 300,000 years, our ancestors known as the Homo-sapiens had been roaming this Earth. From about 160,000 years ago the modern Homo-sapiens, the species we all identify as today began to populate the Earth. At this time many other species such as the neanderthals had been fighting for world dominance. Besides these two main human species, there were other minor species, but not much evidence had been found until the 21st century.
Daily Mail

Look up tonight! The Northern Lights could be visible as far south as EDINBURGH following a giant 'cannibal' solar eruption that is barrelling towards us at 1.8 MILLION miles/hour

The Northern Lights are more commonly associated with putting on a show in the Arctic Circle. But tonight the spectacular natural phenomenon could be visible as far south as Edinburgh because of a giant 'cannibal' solar eruption that is barrelling towards Earth at 1.8 million miles/hour. The Met Office's Space...
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

Look at what a NASA Mars orbiter spotted from 180 miles away

It was already impressive when NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) managed to spot the Perseverance rover soon after it landed on the martian surface last year. Now the orbiter’s powerful High Resolution Imaging Experiment (HiRISE) camera has somehow picked out Perseverance’s plucky traveling companion, the Ingenuity helicopter.
ASTRONOMY
The Guardian

The Guardian

249K+
Followers
65K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy