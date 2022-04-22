Detroit man enters plea for girlfriend’s murder at Madison Heights motel
By Aileen Wingblad
The Oakland Press
3 days ago
A Detroit man accused of killing his girlfriend in Madison Heights opted out of trial and entered pleas in Oakland County Circuit Court on Thursday. In an agreement with the prosecution. Jajuan Darvez West, 22, pleaded no contest to second degree murder — amended from a charge...
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Father shot and killed by neighbor in Oxford Township. An Oxford Township father was gunned down after being mistaken for a threat. Dennis Kendrick, 56, was killed in the Abbey Ridge Apartments parking lot on East Market Street.
It was a double kidnapping and homicide case that devastated a family, rocked Oakland County and beyond, and made headlines across the nation. In October 1989, the bodies of General Motors marketing executive Glenn Tarr, 53, and his wife, Wanda Tarr, 58, were found in a Pontiac park by a woman out walking her dog. Both had been shot to death.
DETROIT – A teenager has been charged as a juvenile after his 2-year-old brother got ahold of his unattended firearm and shot himself with it in their Detroit home. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday that a 16-year-old boy is facing one charge of careless discharge of a firearm causing injury in connection with the non fatal shooting of his 2-year-old brother.
Michigan Man Found Guilty of Murdering FamilyScreenshot. A Michigan man has been found guilty of murdering a six-year-old boy, his father, and his father’s girlfriend. Nicholas Raad Bahri reportedly shot and killed the boy and his father’s girlfriend in their home in Warren. The father’s body was found separately in a burned car in Detroit.
A robbery suspect lit his cousin and her girlfriend on fire in Detroit after they wanted to report the crime to police. The body of Deashia Gilkey and her girlfriend were found in a burning vehicle on Detroit’s east side on Feb. 4.
A missing 10-year-old girl in Wisconsin has been found dead, police say.The body of Iliana “Lily” Peters was found in a wooded area near Duncan Creek Trail, Chippewa Falls, local police told reporters on Monday. The case is now being treated as a homicide investigation.“At about 9.15 this morning, a body was located in the wooded area near the walking trail,” Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said at a press conference on Monday. “The Chippewa County Coroner’s Office has now confirmed that this is the body of Lily Peters.”Mr Kelm then said a homicide investigation is underway, but no...
A 14-year-old Monroe girl has lost her life after police say she jumped out of a moving vehicle during an argument with her mom. The accident happened around 7:30 p.m. in Southgate on Sunday, April 17, reports the News-Herald.
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – On Monday morning, a wife and husband were found dead inside a Sterling Heights home between Schoenherr and Saal roads. Police are saying this is possibly a murder-suicide. Officials say they received a call at 9:30 a.m. Monday from the husband, 87, stating he shot...
Toledo police are investigating after residents found a man shot in a north Toledo rental property. A 911 call came in around 9 a.m. Monday, sending crews to the 2200 block of Lagrange Street. Officers found the victim dead in the common room of the house with apparent gunshot wounds...
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Missing Michigan mother: What happened to Dee Ann Warner?. On Thursday, we heard from the family of a mother of five who has been missing...
A pair of Texas parents tapped into their Ring camera last week while they were away to check in on their daughter, only to be met with a nightmarish scenario when they saw that the teen girl was being held up at gunpoint alongside two other young people.The terrifying video, in which the whimpering daughter can be heard as she and another girl and boy are told by the handgun and rifle wielding home invaders to put their heads face down on the floor, was shared on the homeowner’s Facebook account.The harrowing footage shows two male home invaders carrying...
Two people charged over the death of a two-year-old girl have appeared in crown court. Kyle Bevan, 30, from Queen’s Road, Aberystwyth, is accused of murdering Lola James.The infant’s mother Sinead James 29, from Neyland, Pembrokeshire, is charged with causing or allowing Lola’s death.Lola suffered a “catastrophic” head injury at her home in Haverfordwest in July 2020, the court heard.Officers were called out on Friday 17 July and Lola died four days later at Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital in Cardiff.At Swansea Crown Court on Monday, Bevan appeared via videolink wearing a grey prison-issue jumper. He spoke only to confirm his name.James did not attend the hearing and was said to be self-isolating because of Covid-19 in Eastwood Park, the women’s prison in Gloucestershire.James and Bevan appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on Friday after being re-arrested and charged the day before.They were initially arrested on suspicion of assault and neglect after Lola’s death.Bevan has previously indicated that he will plead not guilty to the charge against him.Judge Thomas QF said he would be asking a high-court judge to preside over the trial.A pre-trial hearing has been set for June 24.
An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder. Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner...
DRYDEN, Mich. (WILX) - Investigators in Lapeer County believe a March 21 house fire was intentionally set. Police believe Candice Turton -- who died in the fire alongside her 87-year-old grandmother and here two children -- set the fire intentionally. Police said they consider it an arson-murder-suicide and said the...
DETROIT – At least 16 shell casings littered the scene of a possible road rage shooting, which led to a crash on Wednesday, April 20, in Detroit, WDIV Local 4 reports. It happened on 8 Mile near Telegraph Road. The victim was shot multiple times, including once in the head, which caused him to crash into a wooded area. He was transported to a local hospital; his condition has not been released.
