ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas cities and homeowners are switching to solar power – here’s why

By Eric Henrikson, David Yeomans
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21I3S6_0fH87uos00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More and more Texans are switching to solar power as prices drop and historic storms become more common. As part of Earth Week, we wanted to take a closer look at the trend to understand what’s happening.

When you hear discussions of climate change and greenhouse gas emissions that fuel global warming, the first things that come to mind may be pollution from factories and cars. But according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency , 25% of greenhouse gas emissions come from the generation of electricity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HamP4_0fH87uos00
Transportation and electricity generation are the leading sources of greenhouse gas emissions

While 20% of our electricity in the United State is generated by clean, renewable sources like wind and solar power, 60% of it comes from burning climate-warming fossil fuels.

A transition away from fossil fuels and toward renewables — even if just in the electricity generation section — would cut one-quarter of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions.

Switching to Solar Power

Steven Apodaca has lived in his south Austin neighborhood for three and a half years. He and his wife have solar panels on their roof.

“My electric bill, if you can believe it, was $11 last month,” Apodaca said.

And even on hot days, he is saving a lot of money. “During the months of June, July and August, I paid zero,” Apodaca said.

Earth Week: How to build a sustainable garden

Steven’s community was built with solar panels on every house, so the cost of the panels was rolled in with the purchase price of the home. But costs for those who add them to their roofs are dropping.

Jonathan Baldridge is an Energy Consultant with Freedom Solar, a Texas company that recently installed solar panels at the University of Texas, Whole Foods and Austin Energy headquarters.

“Ten or twelve years ago, solar was a luxury for many people,” Baldridge said. “It was for the well-to-do. Several years after that, we saw the prices for solar continue to drop pretty dramatically.”

Texas lake eradicates Zebra mussels — here’s how it happened

And though prices have leveled out due to pandemic-related supply chain issues, Baldridge says the time it takes to recoup your investment in solar panels with the savings on your electric bill is much lower than it used to be.

“I’d say on average, the return on investment is 10 to 12 years,” Baldridge said.

Why Texans’ solar demand has increased

And after the deadly February 2021 winter storm strained the ERCOT grid to the point of near-collapse, Jonathan and his company have seen a significant surge in residential solar demand.

“Shortly after the storm, they were setting anywhere between 150 to 200 appointments per day,” Baldridge said. “Personally, we were hard down for four days. I live in south Austin. I have a five year-old and a two year-old, and it got really cold.”

Austin breweries saving the planet one batch of sustainable beer at a time

While adding grid-tied solar panels to your home will not keep your electricity on during a utility-scale load shed event like we saw in February 2021, and utility companies do not take into account concentration of residential solar when deciding which areas to shut off, Baldridge says that as many as 40% of their customers are now installing solar-tied battery backup systems for their home.

Baldridge and his family added a Tesla Powerwall after the winter storm, which will keep their power on if there were another load shed event.

Even if you choose not to add solar panels to your house, more of the energy you use from the power company is coming from solar sources.

Austin Energy has expanded their Community Solar program with three large solar installations at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, La Loma community solar farm in East Austin, and the Palmer Array downtown. These thousands of solar panels produce a combined 4.58 megawatts of renewable energy feeding the local grid.

Austin gets more solar power options

The Austin Business Journal reports that California-based company Chem-Energy Corp. is building a pair of solar and battery facilities near Kyle that will create 400 jobs and produce 1,000 megawatts of solar power over the next decade.

The Austin Business Journal reports that the project will create 400 jobs in Caldwell and Hays counties and is a $1 billion investment; comparable to Tesla’s $1.1 billion facilities near the Austin airport.

Chem-Energy Corp. did not respond to our requests for comment.

Austin suburbs are EV charging deserts — find a charger near you

A 2020 report by the International Energy Agency found that for projects with high-quality resources and low financing due to government incentives, solar is now the cheapest source of electricity in history.

“I think we’re quickly destroying this planet,” Baldridge said. “And having two little ones, it makes a lot of sense to leave a better world behind for them.”

“It’s rewarding to know that I’m being a good steward of our resources,” Apodaca said.

So why might you want to consider the switch to solar?

  • Cheaper electric bills
  • Less strain on the electric grid
  • Satisfaction that comes from doing your part to lower the U.S.’s greenhouse gas emissions

Austin Energy is currently offering a $2,500 rebate for customers who install residential solar.

According to Texas Property Code Section 202.010 , your Home Owners’ Association can only prevent you from installing solar for the following reasons:

  • If the solar energy devices are illegal or violate public health and safety
  • If they are located on common property within the subdivision
  • If they extend higher than the roofline, do not conform to the slope of the roof, or are not parallel to the roofline
  • If they are ground-mounted and extend above the homeowner’s fence
  • If they are installed in a way that voids the warranties
  • If they have an element that is not in a silver, bronze, or black tone
  • If they are installed without prior approval by the HOA
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 11

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Austin, TX
Industry
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Business
City
Hays, TX
CNBC

Map of nuclear power in the US: See where reactors are located

Nuclear power has been in the spotlight again lately. The war in Ukraine and the Russian capture of the Chornobyl and Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plants sent a shock wave of fear around the world. At the same time, Russia's control over natural gas supplies to Europe, and increased recognition of the urgency of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, is making nuclear power more attractive.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WITF

U. of Pennsylvania energy-prize winner says natural gas not compatible with long-term climate goals

Gas is needed for now but methane leaks make it ‘no better than coal,’ Lord Stern says. The world has no hope of meeting an international goal for limiting the global average temperature rise if leading energy-producers like Pennsylvania exploit fossil fuel reserves indefinitely, the recipient of this year’s Carnot Prize for energy policy research said Tuesday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Solar Installations#Renewable Energy#Electric Power#Texans
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
101.5 KNUE

At $350,000 This Is The Most Overpriced Home in the State of Texas

I'm honestly not sure what to think of this property for sale in San Antonio, Texas. I'm wondering if the real estate agent made a mistake in the listing or if someone is really trying to get $350,000 for a house that was completely destroyed in a fire. There are photos below that show a little bit more of the house that was on fire but this has to be the most overpriced home in the state of Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CarBuzz.com

CANCELED! Tesla Cybertruck Is Dead

In what must be the most shocking news story of the year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed production of the long-awaited Cybertruck has been canceled. The reason? Ongoing development costs have far exceeded the original budget. The controversial-looking EV truck is no longer a viable business case. "Very sad to say we've made the tough decision to cancel our Cybertruck," Musk wrote. "I know there will be plenty of disappointed customers and all pre-orders will be promptly refunded. The decision was made in the best interest of Tesla and its future."
ECONOMY
Matt Lillywhite

Experts Warn Of More Shortages In The United States

You'll probably remember the supply chain crisis that caused shortages last year. Grocery store shelves were empty. Cargo ships waited for weeks to dock in California. Also, a lack of semiconductors wreaked havoc on the automotive industry. Unfortunately, experts predict that the United States will face additional shortages in the coming months.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

KXAN

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy