Ponca City man facing child porn, peeping tom charges

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol says they arrested one person connected to a semi truck rollover that closed Interstate 76 for hours on Sunday. CSP says they are also now looking for a second vehicle which may have caused a chain reaction. Investigators say the crash happened early Sunday morning in the eastbound lanes near Pecos Street. (credit: Adams County Fire) CSP says a pickup truck cut the semi off and ran into the side of it. The truck drove away. Then the semi rear-ended a different pickup and rolled over, but CSP says the driver of that pickup truck pulled into the path of semi from the right shoulder. Investigators arrested Gabriella Vasquez, 25, on suspicion of DUI. They are still looking for the first pickup truck. (credit: Adams County Fire) Four people were hospitalized, but CSP says they don’t believe the injuries are serious. Lanes were reopened Sunday at around 4 p.m.

ADAMS COUNTY, CO ・ 16 MINUTES AGO