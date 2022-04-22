Weekend Top 5

***

The Henrico Theatre in Highland Springs will show two movies this weekend: “Sonic the Hedgehog” (PG) at 7 p.m. Apr. 22 and at 3 p.m. Apr. 23-24, and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (PG-13) at 8 p.m. Apr. 23. Tickets and concessions are $1, sold only at the door. For details, call 652-1460 or visit henricotheatre.com.

Comedian and writer Ali Siddiq will perform at the Richmond Funny Bone in Short Pump at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Apr. 22 and at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Apr. 23. Siddiq’s unique style of stand-up began behind the walls of incarceration, an incubator for interesting experiences and good stories. Tickets are $25. For details, call 521-8900 or visit richmond.funnybone.com.

Claire’s Antiques and Odd Balls Collectibles will host the RVA Spring Kitchen, Home Décor & Crafts Market on Saturday, Apr. 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Merchants Walk Shopping Center, 7580 West Broad Street. There will be vendors set up on the sidewalk in addition to 100 indoor vendors. For details, call 221-6742 or visit facebook.com/events/211313331214297.

ComedySportz Richmond will present Lady ADHD at 7 p.m. Sunday, Apr. 24 at the CSz Richmond Theater, 8906-H West Broad Street. Part alt stand up, part Ted Talk, this high-energy tour inside comedian Blaire Postman’s brain combines her hilarious, signature flip chart comedy pieces with running commentary about her life with long-undiagnosed ADHD. Tickets are $12. For details, call 266-9377 or visit cszrichmond.com.