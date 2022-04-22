Illinois' credit rating upgraded for second time in less than a year

FILE - Illinois Capitol Building in Springfield, Ill. (Seth Perlman | AP)

After nearly 20 years without an upgrade, Illinois' bond rating improved for the second time in less than a year Thursday, a move that could save taxpayers money.

Moody's, which handles state bond ratings, last upgraded Illinois' bonds in June 2021 and credited the state's upgrade on Thursday to "solid tax revenue growth over the past year," expanding the state's ability to rebuild financial reserves and increase payments toward unfunded liabilities, the state wrote in a press release.

Moody's also noted that Illinois is "on track to close the current fiscal year 2022 with its strongest fund balance in over a decade," its progress in repaying its debts and its increased pension contributions, an indication of the state's increased commitment to paying its pension debt.

Moody's Investors Service said Illinois' credit remains lower than any other state in the nation, in large part due to the state's long-term debt issues, including pensions that remain significantly underpaid and its sluggish economy relative to other states.

"Illinois was in a deep hole in the years before I was sworn into the governorship, and together with the General Assembly, step by step, we are putting Illinois on firm fiscal footing," Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement. "This credit upgrade means Illinois will likely pay a lower interest rate, saving taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars in the coming years.

"There’s more work to be done, but step by step, rung by rung, we are steadily climbing the ladder out of a hole that was dug over decades," Pritzker continued. "Illinois’ future is bright."

The Pritzker administration wrote that the new budget places Illinois in its "strongest financial position in a generation" while aiming to fund investments for education, human services, law enforcement and violence prevention.

Illinois' rating was upgraded on its General Obligation bonds to Baa1 stable outlook from Baa2 stable outlook and also upgraded Build Illinois sales tax bonds to Baa1 from Baa2 while maintaining their stable outlook. The rating of a state's bonds is a measure of their credit quality and a higher bond rating generally means the state can borrow at a lower interest rate, potentially saving taxpayers millions of dollars.

Between 2015 and 2017, the State of Illinois suffered eight credit rating downgrades and sat at the top of many analysts' lists of the worst managed states in the nation. At its worst, Illinois’ bill backlog hit nearly $17 billion.

The state's credit was elevated to two notches above junk bond status from one last year, the first upgrade for Illinois since former Gov. George Ryan was in office, which ended in 2003. Other ratings agencies like S&P Global Ratings have also upgraded Illinois recently and Fitch Ratings still has Illinois as its lowest investment grade but has signaled an upgrade could be coming.

"The truth is, Pritzker continues to put Illinois on a path toward fiscal insolvency by increasing state spending and failing to address the systemic issues that are causing people to flee this state," Illinois Senate GOP leader Dan McConchie of Hawthorn Woods said in a statement. "Should he remain in office next year, he is going to be confronted with a major hangover after the federal money dries up and state spending is at a record high."