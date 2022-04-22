ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois' credit rating upgraded for second time in less than a year

By Shepard Price
The Edwardsville Intelligencer
The Edwardsville Intelligencer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ZRCM_0fH85yQC00
FILE - Illinois Capitol Building in Springfield, Ill.  (Seth Perlman | AP)

After nearly 20 years without an upgrade, Illinois' bond rating improved for the second time in less than a year Thursday, a move that could save taxpayers money.

Moody's, which handles state bond ratings, last upgraded Illinois' bonds in June 2021 and credited the state's upgrade on Thursday to "solid tax revenue growth over the past year," expanding the state's ability to rebuild financial reserves and increase payments toward unfunded liabilities, the state wrote in a press release.

Moody's also noted that Illinois is "on track to close the current fiscal year 2022 with its strongest fund balance in over a decade," its progress in repaying its debts and its increased pension contributions, an indication of the state's increased commitment to paying its pension debt.

Moody's Investors Service said Illinois' credit remains lower than any other state in the nation, in large part due to the state's long-term debt issues, including pensions that remain significantly underpaid and its sluggish economy relative to other states.

"Illinois was in a deep hole in the years before I was sworn into the governorship, and together with the General Assembly, step by step, we are putting Illinois on firm fiscal footing," Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement. "This credit upgrade means Illinois will likely pay a lower interest rate, saving taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars in the coming years.

"There’s more work to be done, but step by step, rung by rung, we are steadily climbing the ladder out of a hole that was dug over decades," Pritzker continued. "Illinois’ future is bright."

The Pritzker administration wrote that the new budget places Illinois in its "strongest financial position in a generation" while aiming to fund investments for education, human services, law enforcement and violence prevention.

Illinois' rating was upgraded on its General Obligation bonds to Baa1 stable outlook from Baa2 stable outlook and also upgraded Build Illinois sales tax bonds to Baa1 from Baa2 while maintaining their stable outlook. The rating of a state's bonds is a measure of their credit quality and a higher bond rating generally means the state can borrow at a lower interest rate, potentially saving taxpayers millions of dollars.

Between 2015 and 2017, the State of Illinois suffered eight credit rating downgrades and sat at the top of many analysts' lists of the worst managed states in the nation. At its worst, Illinois’ bill backlog hit nearly $17 billion.

The state's credit was elevated to two notches above junk bond status from one last year, the first upgrade for Illinois since former Gov. George Ryan was in office, which ended in 2003. Other ratings agencies like S&P Global Ratings have also upgraded Illinois recently and Fitch Ratings still has Illinois as its lowest investment grade but has signaled an upgrade could be coming.

"The truth is, Pritzker continues to put Illinois on a path toward fiscal insolvency by increasing state spending and failing to address the systemic issues that are causing people to flee this state," Illinois Senate GOP leader Dan McConchie of Hawthorn Woods said in a statement. "Should he remain in office next year, he is going to be confronted with a major hangover after the federal money dries up and state spending is at a record high."

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hawthorn Woods, IL
State
Illinois State
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Springfield, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Ryan
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Local debate continues as most mask mandates end

Even with Monday's federal court ruling that masks will no longer be required on public transit, in public transit hubs or in airports, the debate over COVID-19 mask mandates is far from over. The Illinois executive order 2022-06 will be amended to reflect those changes, with local municipalities retaining the right to establish their own mitigations, including masking requirements on public transportation. The Justice Department, meanwhile, has filed an appeal that seeks to reverse the judge's ruling. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had asked the department to appeal the decision, issuing a statement Wednesday that said the mandate "remains necessary for the public health."
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Edwardsville, IL
614
Followers
778
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Edwardsville and the surrounding towns, The Edwardsville Intelligencer covers news, entertainment, and community interests

 https://www.theintelligencer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy