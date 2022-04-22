ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TAMIU baseball takes on cancer, Eastern New Mexico

By Thomas Lott
Laredo Morning Times
 3 days ago
TAMIU catcher Ronnie Bailey and the Dustdevils needs to play very well over the last two weekends if they want to get to the LSC Conference Tournament.

The Texas A&M International baseball team plays a pivotal series this weekend against Eastern New Mexico, but it will start out Friday with a message of hope.

The Dustdevils will be participating as part of the Vs. Cancer program in their 2 p.m. game being one of more than 100 teams to do so across the nation.

Started by a pediatric brain cancer survivor and former collegiate athlete, Vs. Cancer empowers any sports team, any athlete, and any community to help kids with cancer. As a signature fundraising campaign of the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, Vs. Cancer proceeds help fund local hospital programs for children battling brain tumors and other cancers, financial assistance and critical resources for patient families nationwide, and groundbreaking research to cure pediatric brain tumors - the deadliest form of pediatric cancer.

TAMIU head coach Philip Middleton was approached by Vs. Cancer to participate, and with Vs. Cancer donating 50 percent of all proceeds to a children’s hospital of the team’s choice, he was fully on board.

The donation will go toward The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio which was the hospital who took care of Coach Middleton’s son Peter last year who died due to a case of bacterial meningitis at the age of nine months.

“When we found that out we felt like it was a really good opportunity for us to continue to honor our son and to help with the families at The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio,” Middleton said.

TAMIU recently eclipsed its fundraising goal for the campaign as of Thursday morning totaling $4,696 blowing past the team’s goal of $3,500. The baseball team will receive T-shirts for their fundraising efforts as well as golden shoelaces for eclipsing the $1,000 mark.

Vs. Cancer sets a goal to raise $1 million during its annual fundraiser. As of Thursday morning the total sat at $349,037. Donations can still be made at TAMIU’s fundraising site at team.curethekids.org/team/417735.

But about the series itself, TAMIU sits in a precarious spot three games back in the win column of St. Mary’s for the eighth and final spot in the Lone Star Conference tournament.

Fortunately for TAMIU, it holds the tiebreaker over the Rattlers having won three out of four games in their season series in March. Unfortunately, the Dustdevils have to make up three games in the next two weeks to catch them.

What is good though is the Dustdevils are taking on an Eastern New Mexico team who — while one game up in the win column on TAMIU — presents a matchup Coach Middleton doesn’t hate, even if he knows they will fight hard.

“Eastern New Mexico’s going to be really scrappy,” he said. “They know how to fight, they are ahead of us in the standings so trying not to look too far ahead.

“I just told the team before practice (Tuesday) I don’t want to fast-forward to Sunday to see what the final result’s going to be, we’ve got to enjoy our practice days, we’ve got to enjoy the games, but they’re going to be competitive.”

The Greyhounds first and foremost are led by redshirt freshman Spencer Roach. The outfielder is hitting .388 on the season — good for fifth in the LSC — with 54 hits which is good for 14th.

He does have a propensity to strike out being rung up 33 times on the year which is the 15th most in the league, but that doesn’t mean he can’t hit. Keeping him off the base paths will be key too as he has stolen nine bases in 11 tries which is also good for 15th in the LSC.

Camden Matthews is another guy to watch out for as he is batting .324 with 12 stolen bases. Keeping those guys from getting on base will go a long way for the Dustdevils this weekend.

The good thing is TAMIU has been playing well as of late winning three of its last eight games, including one over No. 5 West Texas A&M which was the first win against a Top-5 team for the Dustdevils since moving up to Division II.

After winning nine games last season the Dustdevils have won 13 this year and they have been very competitive against some of the best teams in the conference over the last few weeks. That hasn’t always translated to wins, but it has translated more in recent weeks.

Continuing to play like they have since a 13-2 shellacking to Angelo State will be the most important thing this weekend. But the program has undoubtedly taken big steps this season in Year 2 under Middleton and the players can see that.

“Coach Middleton has kind of put the building blocks in for the next couple of years definitely with the way he’s started and the culture he’s bringing in is really good,” senior catcher Ronnie Bailey said. “I enjoy it.”

Now it’s a matter of possibly getting to the conference tournament for the first time under him. It will take some great play — and a little bit of help — but Bailey believes they can do it.

“We’ve got to play our baseball,” he said. “We can’t play above or below what we do, we’ve got to be us. We’ve got to do what we do. Throw strikes (and) hit.

“Try not to put as much pressure on us to make the tournament, stuff like that, that’s kind of what we’re thinking, and have fun. Have fun.”

thomas.lott@lmtonline.com

