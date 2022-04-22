‘Cuse Countdown — April 20th, 2022

There are over 1,000 men’s college basketball players still in the transfer portal, and Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis is one of the best of the bunch. Davis averaged well over 20 points per game in each of his four seasons at Detroit. With 2,734 career points, he’s the 22nd-leading scorer in men’s college hoops history.
Gill St. Bernards forward Naasir “Naas” Cunningham is the top prospect in the 2024 college basketball recruiting class. With offers from tons of programs plus several blue bloods, he’s made a big decision on his playing future. In an interview with ESPN, Cunningham revealed that he is...
(WSYR-TV) — Cornell lacrosse legend, Richie Moran, has died at the age of 85, the university has announced. “The greatest of ambassadors of Cornell Men’s Lacrosse, Cornell University, and the Ithaca community. The world of lacrosse, and all of us, mourns the loss of legendary coach and mentor Richie Moran. Coach passed away early this […]
Syracuse football has looked for an experienced defensive lineman to add to its group for next season through the transfer portal. The Orange has even offered some players at the position, but has struck out thus far. The latest to make a decision was Central Florida transfer defensive lineman Cam Goode. Goode picked Michigan over Syracuse and Vanderbilt.
The USFL continued its relaunch with a Week 2 doubleheader on Saturday. The Philadelphia Stars opened the day with a 30-23 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers. After inclement weather dampened the league’s inaugural weekend, the USFL had to hope for an attendance uptick at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. However, not many people showed up for this game either.
When Robert and Donald Dey declared their intentions to build a massive new store on the southeastern corner of the 400 block of South Salina and Jefferson Streets in the spring of 1893, the mercantile magnates were met with an incredulous reception. According to Robert Dey, many of their neighbors...
CNY – Tops is excited to not only be celebrating its 60th Anniversary but to be kicking off their 13th season of Monopoly® with the return of its popular Rip It & Bling game, and the BIG winners are already rolling in!. Congratulations to Theresa V. of Syracuse,...
LAS VEGAS — Our head is still spinning from all the draft movement over the past five weeks. There might very well be more trades involving first-round picks before everyone settles in near Caesars Palace and the Bellagio fountains for what promises to be a wild event. Maybe as...
Comments / 0