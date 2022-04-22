ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

‘Cuse Countdown — April 20th, 2022

After dropping four of their last five games, Syracuse lacrosse...

The Spun

Star Transfer Antoine Davis Is Down To 5 Schools

There are over 1,000 men’s college basketball players still in the transfer portal, and Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis is one of the best of the bunch. Davis averaged well over 20 points per game in each of his four seasons at Detroit. With 2,734 career points, he’s the 22nd-leading scorer in men’s college hoops history.
The Spun

Naasir Cunningham, No. 1 Recruit In 2024, Makes Decision

Gill St. Bernards forward Naasir “Naas” Cunningham is the top prospect in the 2024 college basketball recruiting class. With offers from tons of programs plus several blue bloods, he’s made a big decision on his playing future. In an interview with ESPN, Cunningham revealed that he is...
Centre Daily

Monday Musings: Impact of Cam Goode’s Decision on Syracuse Football

Syracuse football has looked for an experienced defensive lineman to add to its group for next season through the transfer portal. The Orange has even offered some players at the position, but has struck out thus far. The latest to make a decision was Central Florida transfer defensive lineman Cam Goode. Goode picked Michigan over Syracuse and Vanderbilt.
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The USFL Crowd On Saturday

The USFL continued its relaunch with a Week 2 doubleheader on Saturday. The Philadelphia Stars opened the day with a 30-23 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers. After inclement weather dampened the league’s inaugural weekend, the USFL had to hope for an attendance uptick at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. However, not many people showed up for this game either.
