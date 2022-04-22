Nixon secures first postseason baseball berth since 2005

The Nixon Mustangs clinched their first playoff appearance since 2005 with a win over LBJ on Wednesday.

The Nixon Mustangs have come close to making the playoffs the past couple of years, only to fall short. A too-late late-season run, or a late-season collapse has held them back in the past. But not this year.

For the first time since 2005, Nixon will be playoff bound as it clinched a postseason berth with its 14-0, five-inning win over LBJ on Wednesday.

“It feels amazing,” Nixon head coach Eddie Cruz said. “It’s amazing. The first team in 17 years at Nixon to make it. I’m proud of these guys. They have worked and gone through tough times early to be able to ride this ship and achieve this.

“We would have loved to make the playoffs the past few years. But to finally put it together and knowing we were struggling, and these guys were able to come together and focus, it’s an amazing feeling.”

The Mustangs recorded 14 hits in the victory as Jose Escamilla (3 for 3, three runs, RBI), Jahel Hernandez (3 for 4, two runs), Joey Gamez (2 for 3, three RBI, three runs) and Bryan Cisneros (3 for 3, RBI) all recorded multiple hits. Billy Winans got the win on the mound as he pitched all five innings, allowing a hit and striking out 12.

Although the win secured a playoff spot for the Mustangs, it wasn't the only thing that helped them clinch Wednesday. Alexander’s 8-4 road victory against Del Rio assisted in allowing Nixon to capture a postseason berth — a game the Mustangs paid close attention to during their matchup against the Wolves.

In about the third inning — when Nixon was up comfortably, 11-0 — Cruz told one of his assistants to check the score of the Alexander-Del Rio game. And when they checked, Del Rio was up 3-1.

“It got to my head, knowing Del Rio was up originally,” Gamez, a senior, said. “We needed (Alexander). We needed Del Rio to lose one of its next three games, but it would have been better for us if they lost the first one, so we wouldn’t have to worry about it.”

But as both games progressed, the Mustangs noticed Alexander had gotten a lead. When Nixon’s game ended, the Green & Gold waited around for 10 minutes, huddled with each other to watch the GameChanger live tracker to see if Alexander would preserve the victory. When Nixon saw the final pop up on the screen it was watching, celebration ensued.

“This has been our dream since Day 1,” Escamilla, a senior, said. “We have worked hard all offseason and season for this.”

Gamez added, “I think any other year would have still been amazing. But being a senior and being the first class in 17 years to make the playoffs, it just feels better.”

What allowed the Mustangs to overcome their playoff slump was their team bond.

This season, Nixon played for each other, according to Cruz. This year, players made sure their bond was strong and held each other accountable no matter the circumstances.

“Bonding, maturity and brotherhood are probably the three best words to describe this team,” Gamez said. “We are always at each other’s houses. Just talking. We would talk about the scenarios of the games, preparing for upcoming games.”

While the Mustangs have accomplished their first major goal of the season, they aren’t done yet. They still have a chance to become the No. 3 seed in District 30-6A. For them to do that, they will need to beat United on Friday and then get some help from Alexander again next week in its matchup against United.

“We still have a shot at third place,” Cruz said. “If we can go take care of United…but we still have a way to go. But we can have a shot to get the third seed. We just must go out and take care of business.”

Seventeen years is a long time to go in between playoff appearances. And fortunately for the Mustangs, they don’t have to wait another year for postseason play anymore.

Nixon has come close to making the playoffs the past couple of years, only to fall short. But not this season. This year, everything went right for the Mustangs. And now as they prepare for the playoffs, they hope everything continues to fall right for them. But until postseason play comes up, they will soak up the feeling of breaking a 17-year playoff drought.

“I feel amazing,” Gamez said. “It’s unbelievable right now. It’s been 17 years since Nixon has made the playoffs. We are the team that can say we made it.”

garrett.kroeger@lmtonline.com