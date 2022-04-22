ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hear Galantis’ ‘Flowery’ Remix Of This Classic Roxette Hit

By Katie Bain
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

In the spring of 1991, Swedish pop duo Roxette released their third studio album, Joyride, which delivered global hits including the title track and the enduring and deeply sweet singalong power anthem “Fading Like a Flower (Every Time You Leave).”

This latter song peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100 in September of 1991, ultimately spending 12 weeks on the chart. (In its peak week, the track was bookended by Bryan Adams’  “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You” at No. 1 and Lenny Kravitz’s “It Ain’t Over ’til It’s Over” at No. 2.) Now, the ’90s classic is getting modern twist from fellow Swedes, Galantis.

Picking up the tempo, adding a heavy dose of Galantis’ signature bouncy brightness, intermittently paring down the production to its most essential elements and adding a few effective “yeahs!” the electronic duo’s “Fading Like a Flower (Every Time You Leave)” edit is out today (April 22) and is being released as part of the ongoing 30th anniversary celebration of Joyride . (The album hit No. 12 on the Billboard 200 and spent a year on the chart.) Hear the remix below.

“It’s an honor for me to create my own version of such a classic track.,” Galantis’ Christian “Bloodshy” Karlsson tells Billboard. “I grew up listening to Joyride and must have heard ‘Fading Like A Flower’ a million times on the radio when I was young.  To collaborate with someone who wrote such huge hits from my childhood is amazing.”

“If you’re gonna do a remake on a ‘classic’ Roxette track it’s probably a good idea to start with a different approach compared to how the original version was created,” adds Roxette’s Per Gessle. “It should sound updated, catchy but still personal. Galantis, who operates just around the corner from where I live in Stockholm, was up for the challenge. I was really surprised when I heard their take on ‘Fading Like A Flower’ but I liked it immediately.”

We think you’ll feel the same way.

