ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Former Oilers linebacker Garland Boyette, who broke barriers, dead at 82

By Matt Young
Chron.com
Chron.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eHxkX_0fH85V1F00
Houston Oilers linebacker Garland Boyette (52) hits Cleveland Browns running back Leroy Kelly during a game at Cleveland Municipal Stadium on November 22, 1970 in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland won 28-14. (Ron Kuntz Collection/Diamond Images/Getty Images)

Garland Boyette, who played middle linebacker for the Houston Oilers for seven seasons (1966-72), died in Houston on Tuesday. Boyette, along with the Kansas City Chiefs’ Willie Lanier, was the first Black player to start at middle linebacker in professional football .

Boyette grew up in Orange and starred at Orange’s Wallace High School. He went to Northwestern to play football, but eventually transferred to Grambling where he played alongside his nephew Ernie Ladd.

Boyette went undrafted out of college but still made the St. Louis Cardinals team, where he played for two seasons before leaving to play in the Canadian Football League. Boyette spent two seasons with the Montreal Alouettes and was named the CFL MVP in 1965. Boyette parlayed that success into a contract with the Oilers in 1966. He was named to the AFL All-Star team in 1968 and 1969.

When Boyette finished his playing career, he worked in management at Southwestern Bell for 28 years before retiring to his Missouri City home.

More Texans News

- Texans' GM Nick Caserio could be wheeling and dealing during NFL Draft

- Who NFL mock draft experts think Texans will take with two first-round picks

- ESPN’s NFL experts actually praise Nick Caserio, Texans

- What the Texans got from the Browns in the trade for Deshaun Watson

- Everything you should know about next Texans head coach Lovie Smith

For the latest and best from Chron, sign up for our daily newsletter here.

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Former Steelers Quarterback Announces Retirement At 26

At just 26-years-old, Devlin “Duck” Hodges is walking away from football. The former Steelers quarterback has been playing in the Canadian Football League as a member of the Ottawa Redblacks. But on Friday, the team announced his decision to hang up his cleats. I’d like to thank the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Kansas, OH
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Houston, OH
City
Cleveland, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
PennLive.com

‘It’s just very disturbing’: South Florida man says he believes he saw Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins on roadway minutes before his death

Many of the circumstances that led up to the stunning and tragic death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida remain unclear. The 24-year-old — he would have turned 25 on May 3 — was reportedly in South Florida to train with teammates when the Florida Highway Patrol says he tried to cross I-595 in Broward County on foot at 6:27 a.m. The agency said he was struck by a dump truck and pronounced dead at the scene.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ernie Ladd
Person
Lovie Smith
WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Blockbuster Trade Offer For Tom Brady Revealed

The Tom Brady, Miami Dolphins smoke just won’t go away. While Brady, 44, is set to play the 2022 season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there continues to be chatter about what could have been with the Dolphins. According to a new report by NBC Sports’ Chris Simms, the...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Oilers#Chiefs#Texans#Cleveland Browns#The Kansas City Chiefs#Orange#Wallace High School#Northwestern#Grambling#St Louis Cardinals#The Montreal Alouettes#The Cfl Mvp#Boyette Parlayed#Afl#Southwestern Bell#Gm#Espn
The Spun

Video: Kyle Schwarber’s Insane Ejection Is Going Viral

Kyle Schwarber certainly got his money’s worth with his ejection from tonight’s Sunday Night Baseball game on ESPN. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger was called out on strikes following a bad call by home plate umpire Angel Hernandez. Hernandez has been having a rough game behind the plate, with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

QB Drew Lock has 'new lease on life' after trade to Seahawks

Quarterback Drew Lock failed to cement himself as the Denver Broncos' long-term answer at the sport's most important position across his first three NFL seasons and was then one of multiple individuals shipped to the Seattle Seahawks so Denver could land one-time Super Bowl champion signal-caller Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade last month.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL Wide Receiver Was Reportedly Arrested On Saturday

An NFL wide receiver was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on Saturday in Florida. “Bears WR Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida after police say they busted him doing donuts in his Hellcat on a suspended license, with his child in the car,” TMZ Sports reports.
FLORIDA STATE
Chron.com

Chron.com

Houston, TX
1K+
Followers
550
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

 https://www.chron.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy