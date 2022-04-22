ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Make-up free Minnie Driver keeps it casual in a colourful lounge ensemble after enjoying a shopping trip in London

By Kenzi Devine For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Minnie Driver kept it casual on Friday in a colourful ensemble as she stepped out for a shopping trip in London.

The actress, 52, donned a pair of bright yellow Free City joggers with a crew-neck lightening bolt print sweatshirt.

She added a pair of high top green Nike trainers while a neon pink bag was hung across her torso.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oSNd4_0fH85LRD00
Low-key: Minnie Driver, 52, kept it casual on Friday in a colourful lounge ensemble after enjoying a shopping trip in London

Minnie, real name Amelia, shielded her eyes with a pair of black sunglasses as she was laden with carrier bags.

The Circle Of Friends actress appeared bare-faced for the shopping outing, taking off her glasses at one point to have a look upwards.

Her brunette tresses were flowing freely in a natural curl as they battled with the wind during her stroll.

Bags: Minnie, real moniker Amelia, shielded her eyes with a pair of black sunglasses as she was laden with carrier bags
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BWR5S_0fH85LRD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CAyJ4_0fH85LRD00

Minnie is currently engaged to her filmmaker fiancé Addison O'Dea and shares a 13-year-old son with ex-boyfriend Timothy J Lea.

The outing comes as she recently opened up about how a doctor told her she was 'barren' at the age of 18, before she fell pregnant in at the age of 37.

The actress made an appearance on The Healthy Baby Show podcast, where she spoke about her pregnancy journey, including becoming a mother to her son Henry, 13, in 2008.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sDeJT_0fH85LRD00
Natural: The Circle of Friends actress appeared bare-faced for the shopping outing, taking off her glasses at one point to have a look upwards

Speaking candidly she recalled: 'I was told I couldn't have children when I was 18.

'This awful doctor just came into the room and he literally compared my uterus to the u-bend in a toilet and was like, 'Nothing's going through there. You won't be having children.'

'So I believed him and I believed him through my whole life,' Minnie continued.

Minnie went on to reveal how the doctor called her 'barren,' which she felt was an 'absurd' way to describe a woman who was physically unable to carry a child.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z3hE2_0fH85LRD00
Family: The outing comes as she recently opened up about how a doctor told her she was 'barren' at the age of 18, before she fell pregnant in at the age of 37 (pictured with her son In January) 

'What a ridiculous thing to tell them that they are empty, if that's what barren means, it means dead. A barren landscape, without fertility. It's crazy,' she explained.

Her pregnancy twenty years later then came as a shocking surprise - as she dismissed the pregnancy signs as symptoms of the flu.

With the pregnancy coming just after her breakup with ex Timothy, explaining: 'I was like, I've got the flu. I had just recently broken up with someone who was nice but wasn't my partner.

'I didn't have kids. I didn't have a job. I don't know. And then I found out I was pregnant.'

Despite her unsuspecting nature, Minnie dubbed her son her 'miracle baby' and said she 'loved an adventure' with it being just that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FaIHD_0fH85LRD00
Going strong: Minnie is engaged to Addison O'Dea (L) and has her son Henry (R) from a brief romance with her former The Riches writer, Timothy J. Lea (posted June 2020) 

Comments / 0

