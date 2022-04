The final public hearing will be held tonight on the proposed Nine Element Plan for the Seneca and Keuka Lake watersheds. The hearing is at the Yates County office building at 6 p.m. The Seneca Watershed Intermunicipal Organization (SWIO), a coalition of local governments from communities within the watershed, is working with EcoLogic, a Cazenovia consulting firm, on the plan to govern the future management of the watershed. Geneva Town Supervisor Mark Venuti is the chair of SWIO. He says tonight’s hearing is the final step before submitting the plan to the state for approval and seeking funds to implement it.

