Palmdale, CA

Reimagining Safety in the AV: LA County Sheriff Candidate Forum set for April 25 in Palmdale

By The AV Times Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePALMDALE – Antelope Valley residents are encouraged to attend a forum in Palmdale Monday evening to hear LA County Sheriff candidates discuss pressing issues in the local community, such as the 2015 DOJ Settlement Agreement, sheriff deputies on AV school campuses, use of force, and more. Titled “Reimagining...

