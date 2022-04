A major Western New York road will be shutting down for three days in May and the closure will be sure to cause plenty of delays in the North Towns. If you happen to travel the stretch of Niagara Falls Boulevard through North Tonawanda, where it crosses Erie Avenue and Shawnee Road, you know how much of a mess it has become. Over time, the railroad tracks that make their way across the boulevard have become a hazard to everyone's shocks and struts, who dares to make their way over them.

NIAGARA FALLS, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO