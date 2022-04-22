ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tips on springtime drowning prevention in New England

By Sara Tewksbury
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – As air temperatures rise, water temperatures remain dangerously cold in the early springtime in New England.

Ben Rayner, the Executive Director of the Water Emergency Training Inc. sits down with Gil Simmons to discuss water safety and drowning prevention.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

