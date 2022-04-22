ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osawatomie, KS

Osawatomie school board debates allowing LGBTQ pride flags in classrooms

By Makenzie Koch
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XBbN9_0fH82IpF00

OSAWATOMIE, Kan. — The Osawatomie Board of Education is debating whether an LGBTQ pride flag is considered political and if it violates a district policy.

The school board met Wednesday night during a special meeting to discuss the issue.

A board member said a student mentioned there was a rainbow pride flag displayed in a classroom, and it goes against a policy that prohibits political activity.

That policy is called “GBRK,” which says staff members are not allowed to use school time, property or school equipment for the purpose of furthering the interests of a political party, campaign or issue.

Why is the Arkansas River so low?

“I don’t think it’s a political issue,” board member D.J. Needham said Wednesday.

But not everyone on the board agreed.

“I just don’t think teachers should be displaying their political beliefs in the classroom and personal beliefs in the classroom,” board member Kristal Powell said.

Ultimately, majority of the board decided to stick with the current policy.

“The motion is that district administration will enforce board policy GBRK with the understanding that an object will be removed from the classroom if the object does not meet the curriculum of the class and that the specific item in question is to be included,” Superintendent Justin Burchett said.

The board plans on seeking legal counsel on its decision, if an LGBTQ pride flag is considered a political object, if it creates a distraction in the classroom and how to proceed with removing it.

One parent, who didn’t want to be named, said she doesn’t think the flag belongs in the classroom and it could be a distraction from learning.

Others think this opens up the debate for every poster or symbol that might offend someone.

“It opens a big door to, ‘Is a poster of Albert Einstein political or a picture of mockingbird for a creative writing class?'” Osawatomie resident Shawn Pavone said. “What is political? What’s the fine line?”

WDAF-TV reached out to the superintendent and several board members for comment on the special meeting, but no one returned our calls or emails requests.

The next board meeting is scheduled for May 9.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Victims identified in Saturday’s deadly hit-and-run

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The victims of a deadly hit-and-run involving a motorcycle in west Wichita early Saturday morning have been identified. The deadly crash happened around 2:50 a.m. near the intersection of W 17th St N and N Tyler Rd, according to the Wichita Police Department (WPD). The victims, who were riding a 2004 […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Check your home, your car – $1M ticket set to expire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Someone in Kansas could be the winner of $1 million and not know it. And time is running out for them to claim the prize. The Kansas Lottery says that a Mega Millions ticket that someone bought in south-central Kansas last year is worth $1 million, but it is going to […]
WICHITA, KS
Rolling Stone

Texas School Board Ousts Teacher Over Pro-LGBTQ Rainbow Stickers

Click here to read the full article. A teacher in North Texas received official notice Friday that she’ll be out of a job at the end of the school year after she objected to the school’s removal of pro-LGBTQ “safe space” stickers from the school building. Rachel Stonecipher, a teacher in the Dallas suburb of Irving, found out Friday that her contract at the school would not be renewed. “The Board approved the Administration’s recommendation by a vote of 6-0, with one member absent,” reads the notice. “Based on this action, your probationary Chapter 21 Contract was terminated and your employment...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Osawatomie, KS
Education
Local
Kansas Society
City
Osawatomie, KS
Local
Kansas Education
AL.com

Alabama’s only openly gay legislator to anti-trans bill backers: ‘Don’t you dare call me a friend’

To learn more about The Alabama Education Lab and receive notifications about stories and events, sign up for its newsletter, Ed Chat. Rep. Neil Rafferty, D-Birmingham, had a message for his colleagues Thursday, as they spent the last day of the legislative session debating bills that would limit transgender students’ healthcare options and bathroom access.
ALABAMA STATE
Daily Mail

Black Texas woman wins $90,000 settlement from former high school teacher after claiming she was harassed over her refusal to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance when she branded it racist

A black Texas woman won a $90,000 settlement from her former high school teacher after she claimed educators harassed her over her refusal to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance because she branded it as racist. Mari Leigh Oliver, 22, claimed she was bullied after making her stand and sued...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Einstein
NBC News

Florida student goes viral after giving classmates an LGBTQ history lesson

A few days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a bill limiting LGBTQ instruction in the state’s public schools, high school student Will Larkins had an idea. Larkins, the founder and president of the Queer Student Union at Winter Park High School, just outside Orlando, said he asked his history teacher if he could share a lesson with classmates about the 1969 Stonewall uprising in New York City, widely considered a crucial turning point in the modern LGBTQ rights movement. The teacher agreed, Larkins said.
FLORIDA STATE
Shreveport Magazine

“I said discussing racism is not critical race theory”, High school teacher says her contract will not be renewed because she used a self-awareness worksheet that asked students how racially privileged they are

The english teacher says the local school board recently voted to not renew her contract after parents became upset about a self-awareness worksheet that the educator passed out and assigned to students. The worksheet asked students how racially privileged they are using true or false questions. Students would then count how many times they answered true. This was meant to get students thinking before reading, the teacher said. The high school teacher, who started out as a substitute teacher, reportedly lost her job after being accused of using critical race theory in the classroom.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pride Flag#Classroom#Racism#Osawatomie School Board#Lgbtq#Gbrk
KSN News

Investigators think missing Kansas man was murdered

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The family of a Kansas man is desperate to know what happened to him. Detreck Foster of Independence was last seen two years ago this week. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Independence Police Department are using the anniversary of his disappearance to remind people they need help to […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Man dies after being bitten by a dog in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 38-year-old man from Matfield Green died after being bitten by a dog in south Wichita Wednesday. The Wichita Police Department said Cyrus Talkington was visiting with a friend outside in the 400 block of east 37th Street South Wednesday evening. Police say their dogs were with them. At some point, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
Lawrence Post

“These stickers are part of a personal agenda”, High school teacher, who was forced to remove rainbow stickers from her classroom door supporting gay and transgender rights, says the school district plans to terminate her contract

Teacher says she was forced to remove rainbow stickers from her classroom door supporting gay and transgender rights. Now, the educator claims the high school the district is terminating her contract at the end of this school year. The high school teacher believes she was removed because she has been outspoken in advocating for gay and transgender students and encouraging journalism students to investigate the sticker removal. She says that she doesn’t want to leave K-12 education, because she cares.
TEXAS STATE
Gillian Sisley

Mom Demands Sister-in-Law Lie to Kids for 'Religious Reasons'

How far should one go to cater to another person's religious beliefs?. The world is full of different people with different values. Among these values will fall religious beliefs, whether they exist or are non-existent. The US is comprised predominantly of those who follow Christian beliefs at 65% of the population.
KSN News

KSN News

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy