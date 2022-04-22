ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, IA

Flash Flood Warning issued for Boone, Dallas, Greene, Polk, Story by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 10:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Boone; Dallas; Greene;...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Val Verde by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 17:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:08:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Val Verde FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 1 PM CDT this afternoon for a portion of south central Texas, including the following county, Val Verde. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Auglaize, Hardin, Logan, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 12:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Auglaize; Hardin; Logan; Shelby THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN SHELBY NORTHWESTERN LOGAN...EAST CENTRAL AUGLAIZE AND SOUTHWESTERN HARDIN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1230 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. Please report previous wind damage or hail to the National Weather Service by going to our website at weather.gov/iln and submitting your report via social media.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brown, Cass, Morgan, Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 10:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brown; Cass; Morgan; Schuyler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Beardstown. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.4 feet, Seepage problems begin in the Coal Creek Drainage and Levee District. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 15.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM CDT Monday was 16.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 14.3 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Illinois River Beardstown 14.0 15.9 Mon 9 am CDT 15.6 15.3 15.1
BROWN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 10:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson; Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Black River At Pocahontas affecting Randolph County. Black River At Black Rock affecting Jackson, Independence and Lawrence Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River At Black Rock. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Thousands of acres of cropland and pastures flooded. State Highway 37 in Independence County east of Cord may be flooded. Water rises into low lying streets in Powhatan. Ball Park and Boat Ramp Area in Black Rock floods. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 22.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.3 feet by Tuesday morning, before beginning to slowly fall by Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Crest Time Date Black River Black Rock 14.0 22.0 Mon 10 AM 22.3 22.2 21.9 22.3 7 AM 4/26
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ankeny, IA
City
Greene, IA
County
Story County, IA
City
Melcher-dallas, IA
City
Kelley, IA
County
Polk County, IA
City
Boone, IA
City
Dallas, IA
County
Boone County, IA
City
Huxley, IA
City
Granger, IA
City
Alleman, IA
County
Greene County, IA
City
Rippey, IA
City
Elkhart, IA
City
Polk City, IA
County
Dallas County, IA
City
Madrid, IA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 10:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Randolph The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Black River At Pocahontas affecting Randolph County. Black River At Black Rock affecting Jackson, Independence and Lawrence Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River At Pocahontas. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Flooding of backwater up tributaries is spreading into lands along the Current, Fourche, and Black rivers. Water is spreading towards the northern edge of the airport. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 19.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a secondary crest of 20.0 feet by Monday afternoon, and then will begin a slow fall by Wednesday. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Crest Time Date Black River Pocahontas 17.0 19.9 Mon 10 AM 19.9 19.8 19.4 20.0 1 PM 4/25
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Dubuque LD11, Dubuque, Bellevue LD12, Fulton LD13, Camanche, Le Claire LD14, Rock Island LD15, Ill. City LD16, Muscatine, New Boston LD17, Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18, Burlington, Keokuk LD19, Gregory Landing...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Burlington. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon to early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Agricultural flooding occurs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 14.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 15.2 feet Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 12:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pennington The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota Red Lake River at Highlanding near Goodridge affecting Pennington County. Snake River below Warren affecting Marshall County. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Minnesota South Branch Buffalo River at Sabin affecting Clay County. Wild Rice River (MN) at Twin Valley affecting Norman County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Buffalo River near Hawley affecting Clay County. Marsh River at Shelly affecting Norman County. Snake River AT Alvarado affecting Marshall County. Roseau River at Roseau affecting Roseau County. Buffalo River near Dilworth affecting Clay County. Wild Rice River (MN) at Hendrum affecting Norman County. Red Lake River at Crookston affecting Polk County. Two Rivers River near Hallock affecting Kittson County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Red Lake River at Highlanding near Goodridge. * WHEN...Until early Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.5 feet, MODERATE FLOOD STAGE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 12.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow evening and continue falling to 9.9 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bradley, Calhoun, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 11:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Camden affecting Ouachita and Calhoun Counties. Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 85.0 feet, There may be some County roads along the river flooded, requiring lengthy detours. River is high and swift, boaters should be very cautious. Access to many oil and gas rigs will be by boat only. Levee gates should be closed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 85.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 83.9 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 79.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Crest Time Date Ouachita River Thatcher L&D 79.0 85.0 Mon 10 AM 85.0 84.8 84.5 **CRESTING**
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Minburn#Sheldahl
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Des Moines, Louisa by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Des Moines; Louisa The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Dubuque LD11, Dubuque, Bellevue LD12, Fulton LD13, Camanche, Le Claire LD14, Rock Island LD15, Ill. City LD16, Muscatine, New Boston LD17, Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18, Burlington, Keokuk LD19, Gregory Landing...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Keithsburg. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water affects a campground along the river at Keithsburg. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 13.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening to a crest of 14.0 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Baraga, Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 11:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1130 PM EDT. Target Area: Baraga; Houghton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan Sturgeon River near Chassell affecting Houghton and Baraga Counties. .Water continues to rise on the Sturgeon River near Chassel due to recent rainfall, continued snow melt, and upstream dam releases. For the Sturgeon River...including Alston, Chassell...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Continued flooding is expected until further notice. * WHERE...Sturgeon River near Chassell. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 10.5 feet, The river begins to overflow onto Sturgeon River Road...Rajala Road...and Aho Road * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:00 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 10.5 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 10.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.5 feet on 04/03/2005. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 11:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Calcasieu River near White Oak Park. * WHEN...Until Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 2.0 feet, Minor flooding of Goos Ferry Road will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:05 AM CDT Monday the stage was 2.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:05 AM CDT Monday was 2.5 feet. - Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a maximum value of 2.3 feet this evening. - Flood stage is 2.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Val Verde by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 17:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:08:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Val Verde THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN VAL VERDE COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm.
VAL VERDE COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Liberty, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 15:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Liberty; Montgomery FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Liberty, Montgomery, Polk and San Jacinto. * WHEN...Until 300 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 109 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Rainfall rates of 2 inches per hour were occuring in the area. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Eastern Conroe, Cleveland, Shepherd, Splendora, Cut And Shoot, Goodrich, North Cleveland, Woodloch and Tarkington Prairie. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Arkansas, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 11:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Arkansas; Monroe The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Clarendon. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Flooding of cropland and timber is occurring. Roads to homes and cabins in lower Maddox Bay area off Highway 146 south of Clarendon impassible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 28.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 28.4 feet. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Crest Time Date White River Clarendon 26.0 28.4 Mon 10 AM 28.4 28.4 28.4 MSG unknown
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for White, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 11:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: White; Woodruff The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Augusta. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 32.0 feet, Thousands of acres of cropland and farm roads are flooded in White and Woodruff counties. Water is isolating homes and camps along the river in White and Woodruff counties. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 32.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 32.3 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Crest Time Date White River Augusta 26.0 32.0 Mon 10 AM 32.1 32.2 32.3 32.3 7 PM 4/27
WHITE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Grimes, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 17:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:08:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Grimes; Polk; San Jacinto; Trinity; Walker FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Grimes, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity and Walker. * WHEN...Until 300 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 106 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Radar estimates of 1-3 inches has fallen across the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Huntsville, New Waverly, Montgomery, Riverside, Huntsville State Park, Oakhurst and Dacus. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Auglaize, Hardin, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 12:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Auglaize; Hardin; Logan A SHOWER WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL LOGAN, EAST CENTRAL AUGLAIZE AND HARDIN COUNTIES THROUGH 100 PM EDT At 1223 PM EDT, a shower was located near Belle Center, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Kenton, Forest, Dunkirk, Belle Center, Blanchard, Roundhead, Mcguffey, Patterson, Dola, Grant, Silver Creek, Jumbo, Huntersville, Walton, Mentzer and State Route 195 at State Route 235. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Glacier Bay by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 08:54:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-25 09:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Glacier Bay; Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM AKDT THIS MORNING Visibility is beginning to improve in the advisory area, however areas of fog down to around 1 mile will linger between the Juneau Airport and Gustavus into the mid morning.
JUNEAU, AK
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING TO 4 AM CDT /3 AM MDT/ TUESDAY FOR GUADALUPE PASS * WHAT...East winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Guadalupe Pass in Texas. * WHEN...From 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ this evening to 4 AM CDT /3 AM MDT/ Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CULBERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Houston, Polk, Trinity, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 08:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-29 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 800 AM CDT. Target Area: Angelina; Houston; Polk; Trinity; Tyler The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Neches River Near Diboll affecting Tyler, Houston, Angelina, Polk and Trinity Counties. For the Neches River...including Lake Palestine, Neches, Alto, Diboll, Rockland...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neches River Near Diboll. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs. Expect flooded boat ramps and trails. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 12.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 10.5 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy