1. SOURCE is seeking interns for the summer. High school and college students can apply. The internship is for school credit and unpaid. For more details click here. 2. The MetroWest Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Business After Hours in-person networking session tonight at Trulieve, the new cannabis retailer on Route 9. It is located in the parking lot where Ken’s Steak House is at 89 Worcester Road. The cost is $20 for members and $30 for not yet members.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO