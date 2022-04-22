ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwood, OH

Ohio mail carrier arrested for credit card theft; Victim was on worker’s route

By Izzy Karpinski
 3 days ago

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police in Ohio arrested a United States Postal Service mail carrier accused of stealing from a woman on her route.

Police say a woman in Delhi Township noticed fraudulent charges last week on a credit card that she had ordered but never received in the mail.

Investigators were able to track the card down to stores in the Norwood, Ohio area. Store surveillance showed the card being used by a female suspect wearing a USPS uniform.

Pendleton woman gets 34 years for murder conspiracy

Based on that information, police were able to identify the suspect as 25-year-old Coniya Tyler. Tyler was one of the theft victim’s mail carriers.

Investigators say Tyler admitted to the theft when interviewed by Delhi detectives, along with USPS and the Office of Inspector General on Thursday.

Several more credit cards were found in Tyler’s purse, and she admitted to stealing those as well.

Tyler was arrested and charged with felony theft. Detectives say they anticipate more charges will be filed at a future date.

Karen Wyne
2d ago

my postal service sent me my grandson ripped open envelope with his birthday card and money was gone.i know you shouldn't send cash but what kid wants a check

Richard Lempke
3d ago

Maximum on all charges, no deals, no mercy!

FOX59

Ohio murder suspect released from jail by mistake caught in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. – A murder suspect mistakenly released from an Ohio jail is back in custody after being arrested in central Indiana. According to the Lawrence Police Department, officers arrested 22-year-old Cornell Gray around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Police received a tip that a wanted man was in an apartment at East 42nd Street and Franklin […]
LAWRENCE, IN
