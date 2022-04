Look at Lane Kiffin Ubering around recruits in a Rolls Royce for everyone’s enjoyment. Nobody is changing the recruiting game quite like Lane Kiffin these days. Kiffin has come a long way since his days of recruiting videos in Boca Raton for FAU. Now entering year three at Ole Miss, Kiffin is straight-up Ubering recruits out of Memphis to Oxford as precious cargo only FedEx could ever hope to provide. Instead of being in a bulky white truck, he is cruising down the street in a Rolls Royce. He has achieved the pinnacle of luxury ride sharing at Ole Miss.

BOCA RATON, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO