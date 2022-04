The Amplify Decatur Music Festival has two missions: to entertain and give back to the community. All proceeds from the festival pour directly back into the Decatur Cooperative Ministry, which prevents and alleviates homelessness in Decatur and Dekalb County. The headliner for this year’s Amplify Decatur Music Festival is the multi-Grammy Award-winning guitarist and songwriter Ben Harper. He continues to refine his masterful playing and composition into a rich and eclectic blend of folk traditions. Harper joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom to talk about a life immersed in music and where it’s taken him lately.

DECATUR, GA ・ 7 DAYS AGO