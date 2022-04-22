ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 4 Round 2 players the NY Giants must target in 2022 NFL Draft

By Toby Grundy
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith two NY Giants draft picks featuring in the top-10, it’s hard not to get excited about the 2022 NFL draft. A much-needed offensive lineman, talented edge defender, or key secondary piece – you ask ten different people, and you’ll get ten different answers on where the Giants should go in...

The Spun

Former Steelers Quarterback Announces Retirement At 26

At just 26-years-old, Devlin “Duck” Hodges is walking away from football. The former Steelers quarterback has been playing in the Canadian Football League as a member of the Ottawa Redblacks. But on Friday, the team announced his decision to hang up his cleats. I’d like to thank the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Report: Blockbuster Trade Offer For Tom Brady Revealed

The Tom Brady, Miami Dolphins smoke just won’t go away. While Brady, 44, is set to play the 2022 season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there continues to be chatter about what could have been with the Dolphins. According to a new report by NBC Sports’ Chris Simms, the...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Giants Reportedly Want To Trade Former First-Round Pick

The New York Giants are reportedly looking to trade second-year wide receiver Kadarius Toney, per the New York Daily News. Toney’s career with the Giants got off to a rocky start after they selected him with the 20th overall pick in 2021. Injury issues, workout absences and other “red flags” immediately marred his young NFL career.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
The Spun

NFL Wide Receiver Was Reportedly Arrested On Saturday

An NFL wide receiver was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on Saturday in Florida. “Bears WR Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida after police say they busted him doing donuts in his Hellcat on a suspended license, with his child in the car,” TMZ Sports reports.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Patriots Announce Death Of Former Linebacker

Former New England Patriots linebacker Clayton Weishuhn has passed away. The news was announced by the team on social media. He was 62 years old. Weishuhn died in a car accident over the weekend. Weishuhn played for the Patriots for five seasons and was originally a third-round pick by them...
NFL
The Spun

Video: Kyle Schwarber’s Insane Ejection Is Going Viral

Kyle Schwarber certainly got his money’s worth with his ejection from tonight’s Sunday Night Baseball game on ESPN. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger was called out on strikes following a bad call by home plate umpire Angel Hernandez. Hernandez has been having a rough game behind the plate, with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Big Blue View

Who Will The Giants Take First?

The NFL Draft is this week and the New YOrk giants are starting over with a new head coach and general manager. There are questions if quarterback Daniel Jones is the guy and how healthy is running back Saquan Barkely. The Giants are coming off of a season where they...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
thecomeback.com

Panthers reportedly make decision on Baker Mayfield

The market for Baker Mayfield’s services appears to be as nonexistent as possible. The Carolina Panthers have long been considered one of the top potential landing spots for the embattled former Cleveland Browns starting quarterback. They didn’t get what they were hoping for out of Sam Darnold or Cam Newton and are in need of some stability at the spot. It was thought that, given how little the Browns are asking for Mayfield right now, Carolina might roll the dice on Baker and hope he can find his rhythm in a new home.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Weekly Spiral

2022 NFL Mock Draft: It’s Draft Week

1. Jacksonville Jaguars- Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan. At this point, Hutchinson to the Jaguars feels like a no-brainer. A dominant force at Michigan with 14 sacks and 34 pass rush wins (per PFF), Hutchinson clearly showed that he is the deserving favorite to be the first player and pass rusher taken in the draft. Standing at 6’6” 268 pounds, Hutchison is thought of as the safe pick with a higher ceiling, but less athletic upside than Walker or Thibodeaux. Hutchison ran a 6.73 second 3-cone (99th percentile), showing his elite movement ability and bend for a man of his size. Expect Hutchison to come in right away and flourish alongside Josh Allen. There is no reason the recent first-round pick of K’Lavon Chaisson should halt this selection.
NFL
Baltimore Ravens
NESN

NFL Rumors: Jets Willing To Trade Significant Draft Asset For Deebo Samuel

It’s going to take a significant package to trade for San Francisco 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel, and the New York Jets seem willing to do what it takes. Samuel, who enters the final year of his rookie contract, reportedly has requested to be traded by the 49ers. The 2021 First-Team All-Pro almost certainly will have a number of interested suitors with the Jets, one of the betting favorites to land Samuel, among the most viable landing spots.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: Bad Sportsmanship Displayed In USFL Game Sunday

A strange play occurred during Sunday’s USFL contest between the Tampa Bay Bandits and New Orleans Breakers. Defensive back Antonio Reed knocked down an opposing player attempting to block. Rather than immediately diverting his attention to the play, Reed momentarily sat on the player’s head. There’s little precedent...
TAMPA, FL
