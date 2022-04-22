Top 4 Round 2 players the NY Giants must target in 2022 NFL Draft

The market for Baker Mayfield’s services appears to be as nonexistent as possible. The Carolina Panthers have long been considered one of the top potential landing spots for the embattled former Cleveland Browns starting quarterback. They didn’t get what they were hoping for out of Sam Darnold or Cam Newton and are in need of some stability at the spot. It was thought that, given how little the Browns are asking for Mayfield right now, Carolina might roll the dice on Baker and hope he can find his rhythm in a new home.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO