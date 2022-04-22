Ukraine war puts new focus on Finland’s network of bunkers

A sports centre in Helsinki can quickly be turned into a bomb shelter to accommodate more than 6,000 people.

At an underground sports centre in central Helsinki, a group of teenagers were playing floorball, a type of hockey popular in the Nordic country during the long winter months.

Not far behind one of the goals, a small door led to the “control room”, a dimly lit space with large oxygen systems and electricity generators.

If the worst fears of Europe materialise and Moscow’s war in Ukraine spills across the continent to other neighbours of Russia, sports centres like these can quickly be turned into emergency bomb shelters ready to accommodate thousands of Finns.

“I sleep much better at night knowing we have these bomb shelters. Especially now with what is happening in Ukraine,” said Tomi Rask, a safety instructor of Helsinki’s Civil defence centre who was leading the tour of the bomb shelter, which can host up to 6,000 people.

Rask said Finland first started to build an extensive network of bomb shelters in the 1960s, partly stemming from its experience of fighting the Soviet Union in the winter war of 1939.

As the country has not seen any military action since 1945, the bomb shelters have been used as sports facilities, swimming pools, car parks and storage.

But the defence strategy of Finland, which has a 1,340km (830-mile) border with Russia, has come under renewed focus since Moscow invaded Ukraine on 24 February, triggering the biggest geopolitical crisis in Europe since the second world war.

Finland this week started discussions about joining the US-led Nato military alliance while its foreign minister told the Guardian his country had real concerns about the prospect of Russia using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

“I don’t want to brag, but the Finnish bomb shelter technology is one of the best. We have been doing this for a while,” Rask said, pointing to the two massive steel doors at the entry of the shelter, that he said would withstand heavy bombardment – including nuclear – as well as chemical attacks.

A bomb shelter in Helsinki. Photograph: Pjotr Sauer/The Guardian

Rask said all buildings in the country above a certain size had to have their own bomb shelters, estimating there were approximately 5,500 civil defence shelters with roughly 900,000 places in Helsinki alone, more than the capital’s population.

“These shelters can protect against practically any bombing or chemical attacks. We have water, clean air and beds that can people going for weeks.”

The shelter was maze-like, with different rooms popping into view as we walked through, including a cafeteria and a children’s playroom.

“It was built like this on purpose,” Rask said, “Studies have shown that people react better to rooms that have walls, where there are boundaries that create a sense of privacy.”

Rask’s face dropped when asked whether the events in Ukraine have impacted the work of the city’s civil defence, the unit responsible for looking after the shelters.

“It’s sad to see what is happening in Ukraine. I see the poor people hiding in the metro or in theatres. It shows again how important it is what we do.”

But the vast shelter network is just one of the components of what Finland calls its strategy of “comprehensive security” that has started to attract attention following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

For decades, the country has engaged with every level of society to prepare for the possibility of conflict with its neighbour, said Charly Salonius-Pasternak, a security expert at the Finnish Institute of International Affairs.

“Russia is never specifically mentioned, but it has always been understood that the country should be prepared to make the threshold for a Russian attack as high as possible.”

Finland, a country of 5.5 million people, can muster a wartime army of 280,000 personnel, while in total it has 900,000 trained reservists.

Helsinki has maintained its high level of defence spending even as others cut in the 1990s and 2000s after the fall of the Soviet Union.

The country recently announced it would replace its ageing combat jets with 64 F-35 planes and weapons systems in a deal worth £6.97bn. Salonius-Pasternak said it was “symbolic” that the country’s leadership pushed through with the pricy purchase of the jets just as the pandemic hit in 2020.

“We had no idea at the beginning of the pandemic how bad it was going to get, what it will do to our economy. But then our prime minister came out and said that the deal will go ahead signalling that the country’s security is paramount.”

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am

Finland has also continued with conscription for all male school-leavers even after the end of the cold war when many other European nations ceased the practice.

“It was a great bonding experience,” said Jon Lehtinen, 24, a student from Helsinki, who finished his year of service last year.

“At the same time, it gives you a sense of social responsibility. We are a small nation and every pair of hands could one day be important.”

But despite the countrywide efforts to bolster its security, Salonius-Pasternak stressed that Finland, which frequently ranks as one of the happiest countries in the world, was the opposite of a “militarised society”.

“It is only natural you bring a rain jacket when there could be clouds.”