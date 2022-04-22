Apparent East Catholic three-OT girls lacrosse win nullified by CIAC overtime rule

Buy Now East Catholic's Mallory Bartlett, left, is pressured by Glastonbury's Steph Koppy, right, during a lacrosse game at East Catholic High School in 2021. File photo

They played three overtimes, but they should have stopped at two.

An apparent East Catholic 11-10 three-OT girls lacrosse win at Somers Thursday was nullified when coaches discovered later in the evening the CIAC limit is two overtimes, meaning the official result is a 10-10 tie.

East Catholic coach Brian Wilcox reported the news in an email to the Journal Inquirer this morning.

East Catholic (3-0-1) got 21 saves from senior goalie Maren Riley after overcoming a 10-6 deficit with 10:06 left in regulation.

Senior Mallory Bartlett had six goals, including one with 49 seconds left in regulation.

She scored again with 2:35 left in the now-discounted third overtime.

Bartlett, who is headed to Assumption College, scored seven times in the Eagles’ 15-7 win over Rocky Hill Tuesday, eclipsing the 100-career goal milestone in the process.

Teammate Xamadhi Quinonez added two goals Thursday while Marissa Pinkham and Bree Upton each had one.

Jamie Anthony paced the Spartans (1-4-1) with five goals. Caroline Colton scored three times, including the 100th of her career, and Brooke Stevens twice. Riggins made eight saves.

East Catholic hosts Tolland Tuesday, the same day Somers is at Suffield.

State coaches poll

The Connecticut coaches state poll. First-place votes in parentheses. Records through Tuesday.

Record Points

1. Darien (11) 5-0 119

2. New Canaan (1) 5-1 109

3. Wilton 3-1 96

4. Ridgefield 2-3 65

5. Guilford 5-1 63

6. Staples 3-1 62

7. Newtown 5-0 41

8. Greenwich 2-1 38

9. Cheshire 5-1 26

10. New Fairfield 5-0 20

Also receiving votes: Weston (5-0), 19; Daniel Hand (3-2), 1; Simsbury (1-2), 1.

The following coaches voted: Sean Cole, Canton; Dan Warburton, Cheshire; Meg Cersosimo, Conard; Phil Schneider, East Lyme; Kris Cofiell, Glastonbury; Steve Coppock, Joel Barlow; Kristin Woods, New Canaan; Maura Fletcher, Newtown; Lori Connelly, North Branford; Danielle McCauley, Pomperaug; Meredith Meyran, Wilton.