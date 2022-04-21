Plenty of Sunshine Friday

As we head into the evening, we're expecting increased cloud cover and some isolated showers. High pressure positioned over Central NY resulted in sunny skies to start the weekend. The threat for showers will continue into the night and morning on Sunday. High temperatures on Saturday were near 66. There...
A warm front will lift into the Twin Tiers on Saturday with mostly cloudy skies and the chance for a few showers. Rainfall will be on the light side with only a few hundredths of an inch expected. Much warmer temperatures are likely on Sunday with highs in the low to mid 80s. A cold front will approach late Monday with our next chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Cooler temperatures will follow the front with highs by Wednesday only in the upper 40s.
UPDATE 8 a.m. Saturday: Some counties in our area have been moved to red flag warning. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a red flag warning for extreme grassland fire danger, which is in effect from noon to 7 p.m. CDT Saturday for the following counties in our area.
More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
A rare Nor'easter is expected to bring heavy snow to a large area of New York and portions of Pennsylvania on Monday night, making for potentially messy travel conditions, but offering the possibility of late spring skiing. The spring Nor'easter is forecast to drop 6 to 8 inches of snow...
An incoming storm with multi-faceted natural hazards may bring severe weather conditions, a blizzard, and a snowstorm, to the Northern US and Central US for five days next week, according to the weather forecast on Thursday, April 7. Incoming Storm System. On Thursday, meteorologists from AccuWeather issued a weather forecast,...
Old Man Winter has been on a roll of late and is scheming to play an April Fools' joke on parts of the northeastern United States. Yet another batch of unseasonably cold air and snow showers will pivot across the region just as the calendar flips from March to April, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Spring is returning, as a general warming trend is expected across a large swath of the country heading into the weekend. Warm temperatures have shifted eastward, so areas in the 40s and 50s at the start of this week are ending in the 70s and 80s. By Saturday, nearly 60%...
Happy Friday! Here's a look at your weekend forecast. Saturday will be on the mild side with mostly cloudy skies and the chance of a stray shower. Once a warm front lifts, unseasonably warm temperatures will takeover Sunday. By Sunday afternoon highs will be in the low 80s.
Tonight: Snow begins. Low 31. Tomorrow Morning: Snow showers. Breezy. Low 30s. Tomorrow Afternoon: Snow showers. Windy. Upper 20s. Tomorrow Evening: Show showers. Windy. Mid 20s. Snowfall begins tonight as a cold front moves through Central New York. Low 31. Tomorrow morning, lake-effect snow begins and continues throughout the next...
Much of the weekend will feature warm and sunny weather. Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says Saturday looks like another nice day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low-60s. He says Sunday will start off cloudy, but the sun will come out mid-morning making for a nice...
Temperatures will remain below average this week in the Hudson Valley, including some chances for rain. Storm Watch Team meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says onshore winds will continue into the early week with more clouds than sun. Monday: Mostly cloudy. High: 58-63. Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. A few showers likely. High 63.
Hello everyone, At the time you are reading this, we may be experiencing high winds, wildfire dangers, and potential severe thunderstorms. A dryline continues to slowly march eastward across the panhandles. Out ahead of the dryline – isolated severe thunderstorms could develop. Large hail, damaging straight-line winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall will be possible. The tornado threat may also […]
