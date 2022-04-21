Plenty of Sunshine Friday

A warm front will lift into the Twin Tiers on Saturday with mostly cloudy skies and the chance for a few showers. Rainfall will be on the light side with only a few hundredths of an inch expected. Much warmer temperatures are likely on Sunday with highs in the low to mid 80s. A cold front will approach late Monday with our next chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Cooler temperatures will follow the front with highs by Wednesday only in the upper 40s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO