ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petoskey, MI

Sault girls take 2nd, boys 3rd at Petoskey

By Rob Roos, The Sault News
The Sault News
The Sault News
 3 days ago

PETOSKEY — The Sault High girls took second, while the boys were third in their opening track and field outdoor meet of the season Wednesday.

Sault senior Joanne Arbic took first place in discus (96-7) and was second in shot put, while Sault freshman Annabelle Fazzari won shot put (32-3) and was third in discus.

The Blue Devils had the top four finishers in discus as Ava Donmyer took second and Katie Anderson was fourth.

Jayla Jorgensen finished second in the 200 dash and was third in the 100. Brianna Jones took second in 300 hurdles and third in 110 hurdles, while Dayna Szabo was fourth in the 400. Cassie Gallagher took second in the 3200 and third in 1600.

Isabella DeWildt, Kenzie Bell, Brianna Jones and Jayla Jorgensen took second in 400 relay, while DeWildt, Bell, Bella Smith and Jorgensen were second in 8000 relay. DeWildt, Emily Kiekhaefer, Szabo and Bell were third in 1600 relay, and Gallagher, Alyvia Lori, Szabo and Abby Walther were third in 3200 relay.

Petoskey won the girls team scoring with 137, while Sault High was second with 68, followed by Alpena, 31; and Petoskey St. Michael, 3.

The Sault boys had their best success in the throws and field events.

James Smith won shot put with a throw of 39-9.5. Emmett Fazzari took second and Evan Arbic was fourth.

Terrell Suggitt took first place in discus (93-7), while Fazarri was second.

Jackson Gervasio won pole vault (11-feet).

The Blue Devils’ 400 relay of Alexander Jacek, Nate Koepp, Carter Oshelski and Ryver Ryckeghem took second.

Ryckeghem took fifth in the 100. Justin Anderson took fifth in the 3200, while Fazarri was also sixth in the 200.

Petoskey won the boys meet with 112.1, followed by Alpena 92.7, Sault High 36 and Petoskey St. Michael 15.

Sault High was also scheduled to compete at the Inland Lakes Invitational Friday.

Contact Sports Editor Rob Roos at rroos@sooeveningnews.com. Follow him on Twitter, @rroosTEN.

This article originally appeared on The Sault News: Sault girls take 2nd, boys 3rd at Petoskey

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alpena, MI
City
Petoskey, MI
Petoskey, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#The Boys#St Michael#Shot Put#Bell#Sault High#The Blue Devils
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Sault News

The Sault News

211
Followers
528
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sault St. Marie, MI from Sault Ste. Marie Evening News.

 http://sooeveningnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy