Sault girls take 2nd, boys 3rd at Petoskey

PETOSKEY — The Sault High girls took second, while the boys were third in their opening track and field outdoor meet of the season Wednesday.

Sault senior Joanne Arbic took first place in discus (96-7) and was second in shot put, while Sault freshman Annabelle Fazzari won shot put (32-3) and was third in discus.

The Blue Devils had the top four finishers in discus as Ava Donmyer took second and Katie Anderson was fourth.

Jayla Jorgensen finished second in the 200 dash and was third in the 100. Brianna Jones took second in 300 hurdles and third in 110 hurdles, while Dayna Szabo was fourth in the 400. Cassie Gallagher took second in the 3200 and third in 1600.

Isabella DeWildt, Kenzie Bell, Brianna Jones and Jayla Jorgensen took second in 400 relay, while DeWildt, Bell, Bella Smith and Jorgensen were second in 8000 relay. DeWildt, Emily Kiekhaefer, Szabo and Bell were third in 1600 relay, and Gallagher, Alyvia Lori, Szabo and Abby Walther were third in 3200 relay.

Petoskey won the girls team scoring with 137, while Sault High was second with 68, followed by Alpena, 31; and Petoskey St. Michael, 3.

The Sault boys had their best success in the throws and field events.

James Smith won shot put with a throw of 39-9.5. Emmett Fazzari took second and Evan Arbic was fourth.

Terrell Suggitt took first place in discus (93-7), while Fazarri was second.

Jackson Gervasio won pole vault (11-feet).

The Blue Devils’ 400 relay of Alexander Jacek, Nate Koepp, Carter Oshelski and Ryver Ryckeghem took second.

Ryckeghem took fifth in the 100. Justin Anderson took fifth in the 3200, while Fazarri was also sixth in the 200.

Petoskey won the boys meet with 112.1, followed by Alpena 92.7, Sault High 36 and Petoskey St. Michael 15.

Sault High was also scheduled to compete at the Inland Lakes Invitational Friday.

