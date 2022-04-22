TRAVERSE CITY — Sault High softball split a pair of games against the Traverse City West Titans Thursday.

The Blue Devils broke through for their first win of the season as they defeated the Titans 7-6 in the second game of the doubleheader.

Sault High led 3-2 after the opening inning and extended its advantage to 6-2 in the second. The Blue Devils held off a late rally by the Titans.

Lucy Huskey went 3-for-3, while Paris Kagarise, Hannah Maurer, Gabby Killips and Hailee O’Connor compiled two hits each, Morgan Brow had a double and Gussy Smith singled for the Blue Devils.

Freshman Danica Bergeron pitched the distance to chalk up her first win as a varsity pitcher. She allowing five earned runs on 15 hits, while striking out two and walking two over six innings.

Traverse City West beat the Blue Devils 11-1 in the series opener.

Maurer hit two doubles, while Kagarise also had a double. Gussy Smith, Huskey and Chelsea McLeod added singles for the Sault.

Killips, Bergeron and Maurer shared pitching duties. Killips took the loss, allowing two earned runs on five hits and four walks over 1 1-3 innings.

Sault High (1-6-1) is scheduled to compete at the Frankfort Panther Invitational Saturday.

This article originally appeared on The Sault News: Blue Devils split twinbill against Titans