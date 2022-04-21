ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

“Red Table Talk” Dodges Will Smith’s Oscars Slap To Introduce Janelle Monáe As Non-Binary

By Alex Zephyr
Hot 107.9
Hot 107.9
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45pOt0_0fH7vUki00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B9Igf_0fH7vUki00

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Y esterday afternoon, Jada Pinkett-Smith ‘s popular show Red Table Talk finally returned for its fifth season. And the program’s opening message faintly touched on the matter weighing heaviest on the fans’ minds — the aftermath of her husband slapping Chris Rock at last month’s Oscars ceremony — but it fell short of giving them a concrete answer to any questions, either.

“Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focusing on deep healing.  Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls,” the onscreen note read. “Until then…The table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring, and healing testimonies like that of our incredible impressive first guest.” The tone was very reminiscent of Pinkett-Smith’s IG post on March 29. (By contrast, Will Smith’s IG has had no new activity since his own apology the previous day to Chris Rock and the Academy Awards.)

From there, the program never addressed the incident again. Instead, Pinkett-Smith, her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and Willow Smith brought out a very surprising visitor: R&B superstar Janelle Monáe .

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Red Table Talk (@redtabletalk)

Monáe was reported to have come at Willow’s request, but some wondered if the episode was filmed before or after Will Smith’s fracas. (Per most unnamed sources, it was.) The 36-year-old Grammy Award winning performer spoke about coming out as queer/pansexual later in life.

“I’m nonbinary, so I just don’t see myself as a woman, solely,” Monáe told the hosts. “I feel all of my energy. I feel like God is so much bigger than the ‘he’ or the ‘she.’ And if I am from God, I am everything. I am everything. But I will always, always stand with women. I will always stand with Black women. But I just see everything I am. Beyond the binary.”

“My whole family is church… church, church,” they added. “So I was just like, ‘what does it mean to go against your whole family on this thing?’ But I was ready! I was like: if they don’t love me, don’t call me asking for no money. You will not get my LGBTQIA+ money. How about that?”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Red Table Talk (@redtabletalk)

Monáe also shared the powerful effect their father’s drug addiction had on them. “My parents were not together and I always thought it was me,” the Dirty Computer artist shared. “Why am I not being taken care of by my dad? He had gotten on crack cocaine, and that changed his life. It changed our relationship. Now, he’s clean. Completely sober, he’s doing incredible, he’s like my best friend.”

“But this was when he was sick, I was dealing with real rejection, abandonment issues,” they later added. “What if people leaving me was a direct correlation to my dad? And always feeling like, if I wasn’t perfect, would they leave me. I don’t want to feel the pain of anybody leaving me.”

Monáe’s mother, Janice Hawthorne, later joined the group, and she was excited to be there, too. “I’m just happy someone invited me,” Hawthorne said. “I said, ‘ The Red Table ? Are you kidding me!’” Watch the video below to see the full first episode from Season 5 of Red Table Talk .

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willow Smith
Person
Will Smith
Person
Janelle Monáe
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
The Hollywood Reporter

Whoopi Goldberg Says Film Academy Won’t “Take That Oscar From” Will Smith After Chris Rock Slap

As Hollywood deals with the fallout of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on the 2022 Oscars stage, shortly before Smith won the best actor Oscar for his role in King Richard, many observers have wondered whether the Motion Picture Academy will take away Smith’s Oscar. While the Academy hasn’t given any indications to that effect, one of the members of its board of governors, The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg, who’s also an Oscar winner and former host, voiced her own thoughts on the fate of Smith’s Oscar.More from The Hollywood ReporterTikTok Makes Oscars Debut During "We Don't Talk About Bruno" PerformanceWill...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Table Talk#Smith Family#Ig#The Academy Awards#Willow
TMZ.com

Jada Pinkett Smith Makes First Public Appearance Since Will Smith Slap

Jada Pinkett Smith flew solo Saturday night ... her first public appearance since her husband whacked Chris Rock at the Oscars. Jade showed up to support her pals, "Grey's Anatomy" creator and EP Shonda Rhimes and Debbie Allen for a gala celebrating the opening of the Rhimes Performing Arts Center in L.A.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Chris Rock Breaks Silence Following Will Smith Oscars Slap (Watch)

Chris Rock is speaking out for the first time since his altercation with Will Smith on the Oscars stage. Will and Chris shared a heated exchange on the 2022 Oscars stage over a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair — and to the shock of viewers and audience members, it turned physical when Will slapped Chris. Jada suffers from alopecia, but Rock reportedly didn’t know that at the time.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Oscars Producer Told Academy Not to Remove Will Smith Because It’s Not What Chris Rock Wanted

Click here to read the full article. Will Packer, who co-produced last Sunday’s 94th Academy Awards ceremony along with Shayla Cowan, spoke in depth Friday morning on “Good Morning America” about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. The incident occurred during the Oscars, after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head while presenting the documentary feature category. Packer said he thought it was a bit when the slap first happened, saying, “I thought it was part of something that Chris and Will were doing on their own. I thought it was a bit. I wasn’t concerned at all.” Packer...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Nicole Kidman’s ‘reaction’ to Will Smith, Chris Rock happened hours before Oscars slap

Sorry to disappoint meme fans. Nicole Kidman went viral on social media on Sunday for a photo of what appeared to be her “reacting” to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. But as it turns out, the pic was snapped before the Oscars 2022 even began broadcasting. The Best Actress nominee, 54, was photographed sitting in her Armani Privé gown with her jaw dropped and eyes wide open while possibly beginning to emerge from her seat. While many fans assumed that Kidman was reacting to the slap, the photo was taken around 4:30 p.m. PT as guests were still taking their seats — a...
CELEBRITIES
PopCrush

Jada Pinkett Smith Responds to Oscars Slap on Social Media

Jada Pinkett Smith took to social media this morning to make a short statement addressing the infamous slapping incident involving her husband Will Smith at the Academy Awards on Sunday. Smith hit comedian Chris Rock on the Oscars stage following a joke made about Pinkett Smith's shaved head, which is a result of her alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
Carla St. Louis

Sasha Obama's Boyfriend is The Son of This Buckhead Actor

Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell Jr.The Daily Mail UK. (ATLANTA, Ga.) Sasha Obama's new boyfriend is the son of Hollywood actor and Buckhead resident, Clifton Powell. The Gen-Z romance comes as no surprise to fans of the Obama family. The First Lady Michelle Obama alluded to her daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, being in relationships on an episode of the Ellen Show. "Now they are bringing grown men home," says Michelle. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."
Primetimer

Chris Rock has been mocking Jada Pinkett Smith for 25 years

The Daily Beast has unearthed a clip from an October 1997 episode of HBO's The Chris Rock Show -- two months after G.I. Jane was released and two months before Will Smith married Jada Pinkett -- in which he made a joke at her expense while discussing the Million Women March. “You know, at the Million Women March, there were moving speeches from people like Maxine Waters, Winnie Mandela, and here are some inspirational words from the lovely Jada Pinkett," Rock joked. Rock proceeds to cut to a clip of a young Jada Pinkett at the march, with a fake Jada yelling “Burn motherf*cker, burn!” So Rock's joke at Sunday's Oscars wasn't the first or second time he mocked her. As previously pointed out, he roasted her in his 2016 Oscars monologue.
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Kimmel Says Will Smith’s Chris Rock Slap Means ‘I’ve Only Now Hosted the Second-Craziest Oscars’ (Video)

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the Oscars during the insane year “Moonlight” won only after “La La Land” was wrongly declared the winner. So, he knows a lot about wild Oscar ceremonies. And he brought that expertise to his monologue on Monday night’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” by devoting a huge portion of it to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars on Sunday.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Will Smith Heartbreak: King Richard Star And Jada Pinkett Smith On The Brink Of An 'Ugly' Divorce? Actor Seen In This Asian Country After Controversial Slapping Incident

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have instantly become the talk of the town following the actor's slapping incident at the 94th Academy Awards on March 27. The King Richard actor shocked everyone when he walked onstage and slapped Chris Rock across the face during the comedian's presentation for Best Documentary Feature.
CELEBRITIES
Hot 107.9

Hot 107.9

1K+
Followers
797
Post
326K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta's #1 hip-hop station!

 https://hotspotatl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy