Alexander comes back to beat Del Rio

Alexander’s Josh Torres (left) hit a 2-run homer to put Wednesday’s game against Del Rio all but out of reach and a District 30-6A title within arm’s length for the Bulldogs.

The Alexander Bulldogs are one win away from at least a share of the District 30-6A title following their 8-4 victory over the Del Rio Rams on Wednesday night.

This game was pushed back a day due to a torrential downpour postponing the matchup on Tuesday, and at first glance, the Bulldogs might have been thrown off a bit by the rescheduling.

Freshman Andrew De Leon came out a little shaky to start the game giving up a single to the leadoff man, walking the second to put runners on first and second then giving up another hit, hitting a batter and allowing a double which put Alexander in a 3-0 hole after one inning.

De Leon has been great in his first year with the Bulldogs, but he also got to experience the challenge of facing a team that already has had a look at him.

The lefty dominated the Rams in a matchup March 25 tossing six innings and allowing just a single run in a clean and crisp hour and a half, but that simply wasn’t the case to start this one as Del Rio jumped on him early.

However, head coach Fernando Lemus described De Leon’s performance this year very specifically back in March.

“He’s been big for us all year and the games he has started on the mound he’s shown a lot of poise,” Lemus said.

“Poise” is the perfect word to describe how De Leon reacted to his first inning Tuesday night because he followed up an awful start with zero after zero.

Four zeroes to be exact.

While he didn’t start the game off how he would have wanted, he did what he could to give the Bulldogs a chance to get back into the game and get back into it they did.

Alexander scored a run in the top of the fourth inning when senior Jerry Castillo smacked a homer to center field to make the score 3-1.

Then after De Leon tossed another scoreless frame in the bottom of the fourth, the offense truly broke out pushing three runs across the plate.

In the inning De Leon actually started it out with a walk then senior Marco Villlanueva followed suit with a free pass of his own.

Ciro Benavides then singled to right field scoring De Leon and making the score 3-2. Following a strikeout, sophomore J.C. Zepeda singled to right scoring Villanueva and tying the game.

Castillo then followed up his home run in the previous inning with a single to center scoring Benavides and giving the Bulldogs a 4-3 lead.

After getting down big to start the game the Bulldogs had life and they weren’t going to give it away. They came out in the top of the sixth — and with two outs De Leon got on base again, this time with an infield single. Then Villanueva reached on an error and Benavides made Del Rio pay with a double to right field scoring two.

Not to be left out Josh Torres homered plating himself and Benavides and the Bulldogs were up 8-3 after getting down big early.

The Bulldogs did give up another run in the bottom of the sixth after a couple of walks and a groundout, but at that point the game was over. Alexander was up by four and Benavides closed it out himself with a scoreless seventh inning.

Alexander now sits at 8-2 in district play with a half-game lead on Eagle Pass. A win over LBJ on Friday would give the Bulldogs a 9-2 record with one game left to play in district. Even with a loss to a United team that runs the table the Bulldogs would win split the district title at that point, though they would take the No. 2 spot in playoff seeding in that scenario because United would hold the tiebreaker.

Alexander will face off with the Longhorns to finish its regular season April 27.

